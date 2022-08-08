AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro Desktop series reportedly leaked: Specs, expected release date, and more

While Lenovo has previously confirmed the arrival of different AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro Desktop models of 5945, 5845, and 5645, their specifications have not been officially announced by the manufacturers yet.

However, recent rumors and leaks have surfaced that allegedly reveal some of the specifications that the new cards are going to be dropping with.

The report comes from a source with the Twitter handle @9550pro, revealing some of the speculated and leaked specifications that the AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro desktop series will bring to the table.

Additionally, their release dates are slated to be sometime before the 7000 series, which is expected to drop in mid-September 2022. Hence, it’s highly likely that the 5000 Pro series might make an appearance on the market later this August or early September.

As there is yet to be any official news on the matter, readers are advised to take all possible speculations surrounding the upcoming series with a grain of salt.

All speculated specifications of the AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro desktop series

According to the rumor, the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 5945 will consist of a 12-core CPU with a base clock of 3.0 GHz and a boost of 4.7 GHz. Therefore, it will be a bit slower than the consumer variant, but will still consist of the same L3 cache size of 64 MB.

As per speculation, the AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro Desktop series is expected to carry the following specifications:

AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

Cores: 4

Threads: 8

Base Frequency: 3.8 GHz

Max Frequency: 4.0 GHz

Cache: 2 MB L2/ 4 MB L3

Memory Support: DDR4- 3200

Processor Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5645

Cores: 6

Threads: 12

Base Frequency: 3.7 GHz

Max Frequency: 4.6 GHz

Cache: 3 MB L2/ 32 MB L3

Memory Support: DDR4 - 3200

Processor Graphics: None

AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5845

Cores: 8

Threads: 16

Base Frequency: 3.4 GHz

Max Frequency: 4.6 GHz

Cache: 4 MB L2/ 32 MB L3

Memory Support: DDR403200

AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 5945

Cores: 12

Threads: 24

Base Frequency: 3.9 GHz

Max Frequency: 4.75 GHz

Cache: 6 MB L2 / 64 MB L3

Memory Support: DDR4 - 3200

Processor Graphics: None

Moreover, after what seems like two years since the launch of the Ryzen 5000 series, AMD is finally introducing a new SKU based on Zen 3/Vermeer architecture. This is obviously an exciting shift for the manufacturers when compared to their previous design models.

