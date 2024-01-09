AMD Ryzen 5 8600G specs, prices, launch date, and more

The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is part of the new 8000G APU lineup launched this Tuesday at CES 2024. The processors bring RDNA 3 graphics processors in a budget package, vastly improving over the last-gen Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G offerings. Those chips were limited to the GCN 5th generation architecture, which is way worse than RDNA.

Despite the new 8000-series naming, the chips aren't wildly different from the already available Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processors. They share the same architecture. The biggest difference is the presence of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with AI capabilities. This sets the new APU lineup apart from the rest of Zen 4, hence the name.

Let's go over the details of the new 8600G chipset, including its specs, price, launch date, and more.

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G specs

The new 8600G features an NPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 8600G shares much in common with the last-gen Ryzen 5 5600G chip. For starters, it is still a six-core offering with twelve threads. The operating clock speeds have gone up, like most other Zen 4-based chips. It has a base clock of 4.3 GHz and can boost up to 5 GHz.

The total cache of the chip is down to 22 MB from the 36 MB L2+L3 limit on the Ryzen 5 7600X. Moreover, the processor is limited to just 65W, making it ideal for budget systems with limited power delivery capabilities.

The details of the Ryzen 5 8600G processor are listed below:

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G Core count 6 Thread count 12 Boost frequency 5.0 GHz Base frequency 4.3 GHz Total cache 22 MB TDP 65W

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G prices

AMD has nailed the pricing with the new 8600G chipset. You can pick it up for just $229, making it much cheaper than what the Ryzen 5 7600X debuted for. Currently, the processor sells for $249, with the budget 7600 going for around $235. This makes the 8600G a compelling offer, given it bundles an APU and dedicated AI hardware for about the same price.

AMD Ryzen 5 8600G launch date

The new Zen 4 APUs will be available starting later this month (Image via AMD)

The entirety of the new AMD Ryzen launches, including the 8600G, will be available for purchase starting January 31, 2024. You can pick it up from any leading retail store and system integrator like Newegg, Amazon, Microcenter, Best Buy, etc.

Overall, the 8600G is a lucrative option for those who want competitive gaming performance without spending a fortune on their system. However, we will still have to wait for the reviews for a look into how the Ryzen APU chips stack against the competition and the last-gen offerings.