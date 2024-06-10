Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI: Which is the best smartphone AI?

Apple has announced Apple Intelligence — its take on artificial intelligence — at WWDC 2024 but is a bit late to the party. It will arrive later this year, while Apple's largest smartphone competitor, Samsung, has already released Galaxy AI on its devices. How does the newly announced Apple Intelligence compare to Galaxy AI? Which is the best smartphone artificial intelligence?

That's exactly what we plan to find out in this article. We will analyze various aspects and capabilities of the two artificial intelligence models to determine the best.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions. The assessment relies on existing information to present a conclusion. Results may vary as further details are revealed.

Apple Intelligence vs Samsung Galaxy AI

Both Apple and Samsung's AI provide similar capabilities in various aspects of a smartphone. Here's how the two artificial intelligence models operate in these four categories:

Language, text, and translations

How Apple Intelligence's Writing tool can help writers (Image via Apple)

Apple Intelligence introduced the Writing Tool, which can rewrite, summarize, describe, and even proofread anything you write. It can do that for the entire text or a selective part of the content. It has the potential to be the best tool a writer needs.

On the other hand, Galaxy AI can translate live audio into either voice or text in any language of your choice. It can fix errors in your text and make it sound better before you send it. It can also transcribe audio and assist you when taking notes.

Images

Galaxy AI's Circle to text can help users find meaningful context behind any picture (image via Samsung)

Apple Intelligence can generate images and Genmojis on the go with a few prompts and suggestions. You can turn a simple sketch into a beautiful piece of art to expand upon it. It can also be used to clean up certain aspects of your photos.

Samsung Galaxy AI has a "circle to search" capability that can help you learn more about particular elements of any photo. It can also suggest edits in photos when necessary to enhance them. You can even remove reflections, blur, artifacts, and more from your photos using artificial intelligence.

Device integration and processing capabilities

Apple Intelligence is deeply integrated into the Apple ecosystem. It can run on iPhone, iPad, and Mac locally with occasional cloud computational support when higher processing power is needed.

Galaxy AI also processes artificial intelligence locally onto NPU components inside the chipset. It can be used on flagship Galaxy phones, tabs, and earbuds, but there's no support for Samsung laptops.

Privacy

Apple's AI handles data securely and privately (Image via Apple)

Privacy remains the core of Apple Intelligence, and all the operations are processed securely on the device as well as on the cloud. A majority of tasks are handled on the device's silicon and use special cloud devices called Private Cloud Compute, also secured with Apple silicon.

Samsung Galaxy AI also runs natively on the device most of the time. Some of the artificial intelligence processing is done on Google's servers, but the tech giant's stance on privacy isn't on the same level as Apple's.

Which is the best smartphone AI?

As of writing, Apple Intelligence appears to be the best smartphone AI, as its capabilities exceed what Samsung's artificial intelligence can deliver. Its tighter integration with various Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Macs, makes it a better alternative to Samsung's offering.

Also, Apple is serious about privacy and has taken multiple steps to ensure that the AI capabilities remain private to you. Samsung's artificial intelligence is far behind in this regard as well.