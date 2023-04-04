"Because he got sued" - Netizens feel Elon Musk changed Twitter icon to Dogecoin to obscure search results on his lawsuit

On April 3 (Monday), Elon Musk’s Twitter articulated their love for a popular internet dog by changing the platform’s iconic blue bird logo to “Doge”. However, the community wasn’t quite pleased with the action. Interestingly, many highlighted Musk’s intention to mask his ongoing lawsuit using this move. For those who are unaware, Doge is a much-loved meme that went viral over a decade ago.

"Elon Musk made everyone's twitter a doge because he got sued."

Blue ✨ @BlueFolf Elon Musk made everyone’s twitter a doge because he got sued Elon Musk made everyone’s twitter a doge because he got sued 😭😭😭 https://t.co/bR5rJtV6Vt

It features a very expressive female Shiba Inu (a popular dog breed of Japanese origin) named "Kabosu," who is owned by Atsuko Sato who adopted her in 2008.

The meme received numerous mentions among millennials who love Kabosu's adorable face. Back in 2013, software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer launched Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a light-hearted payment system and a tribute to the dog. And, here’s where the ongoing fan complaints start.

“The story of his racketeering lawsuit will be buried” - Doge fans highlight the possible reason behind the recent Twitter logo change

With Twitter’s seemingly harmless symbol change, Dogecoin’s market value skyrocketed by 30%, taking its price to over $0.10 for the first time in several months - reportedly. Now, fans have seemingly found a reason why Musk made this move.

Back in 2022, multiple crypto investors slammed Elon Musk with a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit, claiming that the billionaire intentionally boosted the price to “operate and manipulate the Pyramid Scheme for profit, exposure and amusement”.

LeGate🤠 @williamlegate BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.

reuters.com/legal/elon-mus… BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security. 🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.reuters.com/legal/elon-mus…

According to the plaintiffs, Musk deliberately drove the cryptocurrency's value by 36,000% over two years and then allowed it to drop, farming massive profits as a result.

On April 3, Musk and his team sought to end the lawsuit with a counter, stating that there is no evidence to prove the Tesla owner’s allegedly fraudulent intentions.

BinaryHedgehog @binaryhedgehog1 @popplios I dunno if this is relevant, but over this past weekend there was a motion to dismiss filed by the defendants for a class action lawsuit saying said crypto was a pyramid scheme. Guess who is one of the defendants? @popplios I dunno if this is relevant, but over this past weekend there was a motion to dismiss filed by the defendants for a class action lawsuit saying said crypto was a pyramid scheme. Guess who is one of the defendants?

Considering the date of the lawsuit’s most recent hearing, netizens were quick to conclude that Musk has possibly used the logo change as a chance to “bury” search results on the internet regarding the lawsuit.

Jesse McLaren @McJesse Why do I get the feeling the Doge icon was added so when you search "Elon" and "Doge" the story of his racketeering lawsuit will be buried? Why do I get the feeling the Doge icon was added so when you search "Elon" and "Doge" the story of his racketeering lawsuit will be buried? https://t.co/elDXz8vEDV

Liv @Liv_Agar LeGate🤠 @williamlegate BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.

reuters.com/legal/elon-mus… BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security. 🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.reuters.com/legal/elon-mus… Funniest conceivable reason for why he added the doge to the twitter main screen twitter.com/williamlegate/… Funniest conceivable reason for why he added the doge to the twitter main screen twitter.com/williamlegate/…

Ars Oreon: The First Baku (Vtuber) @ArsOreon LeGate🤠 @williamlegate BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.

reuters.com/legal/elon-mus… BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security. 🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.reuters.com/legal/elon-mus… oh god is he really just trying to use putting doge as the icon to obscure search results on a lawsuit twitter.com/williamlegate/… oh god is he really just trying to use putting doge as the icon to obscure search results on a lawsuit twitter.com/williamlegate/…

MoppinUp @mopdrive LeGate🤠 @williamlegate BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.

reuters.com/legal/elon-mus… BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security. 🚨 BREAKING: Elon Musk facing $258 BILLION racketeering lawsuit for his role in "running a pyramid scheme" to defraud investors with Dogecoin, an unregistered security.reuters.com/legal/elon-mus… no way he made the fucking icon doge to bury his racketeering lawsuit in search results holy shit twitter.com/williamlegate/… no way he made the fucking icon doge to bury his racketeering lawsuit in search results holy shit twitter.com/williamlegate/…

Many fans weren’t happy about Kabosu's “commodification” by crypto enthusiasts.

Bill Stewart .APE.GONE🐈‍⬛🐘 @BillStewart415 @popplios Dogecoin started as a fun thing - it was worth 1 millionth of a Bitcoin, and there were apps like Dogerain that would throw coins up in the air for anybody to catch. It was annoying when it got enough value to be worth stealing/scamming. @popplios Dogecoin started as a fun thing - it was worth 1 millionth of a Bitcoin, and there were apps like Dogerain that would throw coins up in the air for anybody to catch. It was annoying when it got enough value to be worth stealing/scamming. https://t.co/2rebW3rHBV

Dooblerino @cinna_derg im so tired of doge commodification. her name is kabosu and she does not care for crypto im so tired of doge commodification. her name is kabosu and she does not care for crypto https://t.co/4zW4N2SUvR

mel 💘 @popplios "doge is a reference to dogecoin" i hope you eat cement. doge is a friend from a much simpler time. she does not deserve to have her reputation tarnished by the likes of cryptoshmucks. "doge is a reference to dogecoin" i hope you eat cement. doge is a friend from a much simpler time. she does not deserve to have her reputation tarnished by the likes of cryptoshmucks.

Another user pointed out that it may not be legal to be “profiting off of someone's pet without the owner's permission.”

⛩BIG RAD DEMON DAD⛩ @_VioMarks_ @cinna_derg @adderteeth I'm just beginning to wonder, is it even legal to be profiting off of someone's pet without the owner's permission? I mean, it must be considering it's been this long, right? Right?? @cinna_derg @adderteeth I'm just beginning to wonder, is it even legal to be profiting off of someone's pet without the owner's permission? I mean, it must be considering it's been this long, right? Right??

“Calling it the crypto dog is gross”

Dooblerino @cinna_derg @_VioMarks_ @adderteeth exactly!! i think the owner was chill with it a few years back but calling it the crypto dog is gross... even more bc its like the only crypto tesla accepts as payment so the twitter thing is just shilling @_VioMarks_ @adderteeth exactly!! i think the owner was chill with it a few years back but calling it the crypto dog is gross... even more bc its like the only crypto tesla accepts as payment so the twitter thing is just shilling

While fans are trying to draw conclusions, Musk’s move may also be a harmless late April Fools prank.

That said, the actual intention behind the platform's logo change continues to be vague

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes