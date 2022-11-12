Black Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 best prices and where to buy them

With all the ongoing Black Friday sales, it's the perfect time to buy devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a discount over what they typically cost. With several retailers offering good discounts, buyers can take full advantage of this and get some handy savings within their budgets.

Major retailers all over the world are offering discounts on different products to users and electronics is a fairly popular segment. Both budget and premium smartphones are present, with even a few recent releases being included. Aside from discounts, customers can also get bonuses like eGift cards and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a unique device in every right due to its peculiar architecture and how it operates. Users usually pay a premium for the phone's superior hardware and unique design. Thanks to the Black Friday sales, prospective buyers can save a good amount of money by purchasing it now.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers great specifications with a unique design, and early Black Friday sales is the perfect way to get it

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a relatively recent release and sets itself apart in terms of style. With a sleek folded design, it operates as both a mobile device and a small tablet, which grants users convenience based on their specific needs and requirements.

Due to its premium specifications and multifaceted design, all variants of this device come at a high price. One of the best Black Friday deals is applicable on the 512 GB variant of the flagship phone. Without any discounts and incentives, the 512 GB will cost $1919 to purchase in the United States.

The same Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 model is now selling for $1519, boasting a hefty discount of $400. Amazon offered this price as an early Black Friday deal and it's currently the largest offering that has been made on the product.

Yet another amazing deal will allow a prospective buyer to get this variant for $619. This can only be done with the trade-in of an older device, but it should be noted that the discount will vary depending on the device's condition. Nevertheless, the available discount is fairly high and will be a major advantage for any buyer.

Buyers should remember that all of these deals are only available until stocks last. Once the stock is over, retailers may temporarily cease the discounted offers. In that case, buyers will have to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at full price. Alternatively, more Black Friday deals could appear later on in the festive period.

Poll : 0 votes