CES 2023: BMW debuts world's first color changing car i Vision Dee

BMW showcased the world's first color-changing concept car, i Vision Dee, at CES 2023. While it is not a motor expo, BMW used the spotlight to highlight new tech the company has been developing for the industry. The auto giant said the concept design used negligible body paint.

The concept car can switch colors with directions from the user, possibly via an app or a dashboard console. Last year, the company announced something similar. But the concept could only switch limited panels on the body between three colors. BMW has made remarkable progress since then.

BMW @BMW #TheUltimateCompanion #CES2023 Digital. Emotional. Experience. Our latest vision vehicle, the BMW i Vision Dee, shows how technology will strengthen the bond between car and driver like never before. #THEiVisionDee Digital. Emotional. Experience. Our latest vision vehicle, the BMW i Vision Dee, shows how technology will strengthen the bond between car and driver like never before. #THEiVisionDee #TheUltimateCompanion #CES2023 https://t.co/EyMgaTL4pf

BMW's i Vision Dee can change its color appearance on the move, a potentially lucrative tech for the automobile industry. This year's concept uses E Ink technology, which allows users to alter between colors. Last year's concept was limited to black, white, and gray. But the 32-color palette massively expands the design's capabilities.

BMW i Vision Dee might be a watershed moment for external car design

With 240 E Ink Paper segments installed on the concept car, an infinite number of patterns can be generated. As BMW evolves the tech, future car owners will likely be able to change their car's body color without going through a massive paint job. The CES showcase said:

“This allows an almost infinite variety of patterns to be generated and varied within seconds.”

BMW's i Vision Dee immediately caught the attention of the tech and auto industry. Several Hollywood actors made appearances to learn more about this concept car. This brought more media attention to the installation, much to the car maker's delight.

Interestingly, E Ink technology isn't new. It's the same material used in e-readers like Kindle. BMW took existing tech and ideated a new window of opportunity for car manufacturers to explore.

Autoblog @therealautoblog BMW i Vision Dee showing off its many many colors BMW i Vision Dee showing off its many many colors https://t.co/pXOCa3cXl1

Being a concept car, the BMW i Vision Dee will not have a commercial launch. According to the brand, 'plenty of work is left to be done,' including making the panels much more durable. In addition, it will have to withstand the rigors of the physical world, something that a tablet or an e-reader doesn't have to pace.

The concept car will also feature the Prism 3 technology, which will make the vehicle power efficient. However, plenty of challenges lay in front of BMW. Meanwhile, CES 2023 continues to surprise audiences with groundbreaking and visionary ideas being shared.

Poll : 0 votes