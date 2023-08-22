Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, Portal with RTX, Alan Wake 2, and more games are getting Nvidia DLSS 3.5

DLSS 3.5 is now official. The improved technology is headed to a select few games later this fall, with support expected to expand down the line. Coupled with Nvidia supercomputer-trained ray reconstruction and a novel AI model that bundles Super Resolution and fresh technologies into one, the new version can now deliver even higher framerate gains while delivering much better output image quality.

According to Team Green, the new DLSS 3.5 version is trained on 5x more data as compared to DLSS 3. This allows the technology to come up with better solutions to upscaled images.

The new ray reconstruction technology that allows all this essentially gets rid of a hand-tuned denoiser, which is a special tool used by traditional ray tracing workloads to eliminate the extra sharpness caused by it.

DLSS 3.5 launch dates

For now, only Cyberpunk 2077 and the upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion, Alan Wake 2, and Portal with RTX are lined up for the upgrade. Cyberpunk will add the update with the launch of Phantom Liberty on September 26. The game already pioneered the addition of full path tracing (RT Overdrive) and boasts support for DLSS 3 and Nvidia Reflex, all of which will continue to be supported.

Alan Wake 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and it will support DLSS 3.5 from Day 1. The game is slated for an October 27 release. Nvidia is adding DLSS 3, full ray tracing, and Nvidia Reflex to this game.

The title is also headed to GeForce NOW, where gamers can utilize all of these technologies now that servers running the cloud streaming service have been updated to the new RTX 4080s.

Last, but not least, the new DLSS version is also headed to Portal with RTX. Like Cyberpunk 2077, the game already supports DLSS 3 and full ray tracing. With the addition of the new DLSS 3.5 version, fans can expect better picture quality and performance in the title.

The exact date when gamers can expect the tech on Portal with RTX hasn't been confirmed yet. Instead, Nvidia has given us a broad fall 2023 timeline.