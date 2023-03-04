Create

5 best graphics cards for playing Portal with RTX

Portal with RTX cover and RTX 3070 Ti FE
Portal with RTX is one of the finest demos of hardware-accelerated ray tracing on Nvidia GPUs. It is built with the help of RTX Remix, a new app from the company that can significantly improve the visuals of an old game with ray-traced illumination, shadows, and ambient occlusion.

The title was released as a free upgrade to anyone who owns the original Portal. However, only users with a high-end Nvidia RTX video card can play it at respectable framerates without dipping the resolution below 720p.

AMD cards get butchered in the title due to the lack of appropriate technology to run what is employed by Portal with RTX. Thus, users will have to confine themselves to Nvidia GPUs. The best options for the GPU are listed in this article.

Portal with RTX requires some high-end GPUs to run smoothly

5) Nvidia RTX 3060 TI ($409.99+)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)
The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is a powerful card at 1080p resolution. The GPU was built for gaming at this resolution without compromise. With DLSS support, gamers can even play the ray-traced Portal at 1440p.

GPU NameRTX 3060 Ti
Memory8 GB GDDR6 256-bit
Base clock1,410 MHz
Boost clock1,665 MHz

The price of the graphics card is on a downward spiral. Gamers can now pick it up for just $409.99 on leading websites.

4) Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti ($579+)

The RTX 3070 Ti Founder&#039;s Edition (Image via Nvidia)
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti launched as a mid-cycle refresh to Nvidia's 1440p gaming champion, the RTX 3070. This slightly improved card delivers about 6-7% more performance at the resolution and extends the 70-class GPUs' command over 4K gaming.

Thus, gamers can play Portal with RTX at up to 1440p resolution without major performance hiccups with this GPU. They might have to rely on DLSS to achieve high framerates. However, the upscaling in the game is so good that native resolution is barely any different from DLSS output.

GPU NameRTX 3070 Ti
Memory8 GB GDDR6X 256-bit
Base clock1,575 MHz
Boost clock1,770 MHz

The cheapest RTX 3070 Ti models start from around $579. Slightly more advanced variants from add-in card manufacturers like ASUS and MSI can cost above $650. Thus, gamers will have to spend a premium to get their hands on this card.

3) Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti ($939+)

The RTX 3080 Ti Founders&#039; Edition video card (Image via Nvidia)
The Geforce RTX 3080 Ti is among the fastest video cards for gaming. It is a minor stepdown from the flagship RTX 3090. Many reviewers have called the GPU a 3090 but with half the VRAM.

Thus, it's no surprise that it can easily handle Portal with RTX without major performance hiccups. With the help of DLSS, gamers can get over 100 FPS at 1440p resolution.

RTX 3080 Ti
Starting Price$959
Nvidia CUDA Cores10,240
Boost Clock1665
Standard Memory Config12GB GDDR6X
Memory Interface Width384-bit
Ray Tracing Cores2nd Generation
Tensor Cores3rd Generation
Nvidia ArchitectureAmpere
Nvidia DLSS2
Nvidia Encoder7th Generation
Graphics Card power350 W
Recommended PSU750 W

The RTX 3080 Ti is a premium and expensive GPU, however. The cheapest models start from around $940 on Newegg.

2) Nvidia RTX 4080 ($1,199)

youtube-cover

The RTX 4080 is the second-fastest GPU from Nvidia. The company claims twice the performance of the last-gen equivalent, the 3080 Ti, with the Ada Lovelace variant.

It is among the best cards for playing Portal with RTX, since it packs the latest RT cores and Tensor cores and supports DLSS 3.0 with frame-generation technologies.

Nvidia RTX 4080
CUDA core count9,728
Tensor cores304
RT cores76
Base clock2,205 MHz
Boost clock2,505 MHz
VRAM16 GB GDDR6X
VRAM bus width256 bit
Total board power (TBP)320 W

With the framerate-multiplier feature of the card, gamers can play Portal with RTX at up to 4K resolution. The GPU, however, will set them back by $1,199.

1) Nvidia RTX 4090 ($1,699)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)
The RTX 4090 is about 20% faster than the 4080. Thus, it's no surprise that the flagship Team Green card can handle Portal with RTX without performance hiccups. Gamers can play it with all the new features at sky-high framerates.

GPU Name

AD102

CUDA Core Count

16,384

Texture Mapping Units (TMUs)

512

Render Output Units (ROPs)

176

Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count

128

Tensor Core Count

512

Video Memory Size

24 GB

Video Memory Type

GDDR6X

Video Memory Bus Width

384 bit

Base Clock Speed

2235 MHz

Boost Clock Speed

2520 MHz

Memory Clock Speed

1313 MHz

MSRP

$1,599

The card will drill a hole in players pockets, however. The card was launched with an MSRP of $1,599. The cheapest models start from $1,699, with high-end variants costing well above $2,000.

Portal with RTX is one of the most demanding titles out there, thanks to the ray-traced lighting, illumination, and more features. The game looks impeccable. Thus, it can only be guessed how RTX Remix will impact retro gaming once it publicly rolls out.

