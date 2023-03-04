5 best graphics cards for playing Portal with RTX

Portal with RTX is one of the finest demos of hardware-accelerated ray tracing on Nvidia GPUs. It is built with the help of RTX Remix, a new app from the company that can significantly improve the visuals of an old game with ray-traced illumination, shadows, and ambient occlusion.

The title was released as a free upgrade to anyone who owns the original Portal. However, only users with a high-end Nvidia RTX video card can play it at respectable framerates without dipping the resolution below 720p.

AMD cards get butchered in the title due to the lack of appropriate technology to run what is employed by Portal with RTX. Thus, users will have to confine themselves to Nvidia GPUs. The best options for the GPU are listed in this article.

Portal with RTX requires some high-end GPUs to run smoothly

5) Nvidia RTX 3060 TI ($409.99+)

The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is a powerful card at 1080p resolution. The GPU was built for gaming at this resolution without compromise. With DLSS support, gamers can even play the ray-traced Portal at 1440p.

GPU Name RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,410 MHz Boost clock 1,665 MHz

The price of the graphics card is on a downward spiral. Gamers can now pick it up for just $409.99 on leading websites.

4) Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti ($579+)

The RTX 3070 Ti Founder's Edition (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti launched as a mid-cycle refresh to Nvidia's 1440p gaming champion, the RTX 3070. This slightly improved card delivers about 6-7% more performance at the resolution and extends the 70-class GPUs' command over 4K gaming.

Thus, gamers can play Portal with RTX at up to 1440p resolution without major performance hiccups with this GPU. They might have to rely on DLSS to achieve high framerates. However, the upscaling in the game is so good that native resolution is barely any different from DLSS output.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6X 256-bit Base clock 1,575 MHz Boost clock 1,770 MHz

The cheapest RTX 3070 Ti models start from around $579. Slightly more advanced variants from add-in card manufacturers like ASUS and MSI can cost above $650. Thus, gamers will have to spend a premium to get their hands on this card.

3) Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti ($939+)

The RTX 3080 Ti Founders' Edition video card (Image via Nvidia)

The Geforce RTX 3080 Ti is among the fastest video cards for gaming. It is a minor stepdown from the flagship RTX 3090. Many reviewers have called the GPU a 3090 but with half the VRAM.

Thus, it's no surprise that it can easily handle Portal with RTX without major performance hiccups. With the help of DLSS, gamers can get over 100 FPS at 1440p resolution.

RTX 3080 Ti Starting Price $959 Nvidia CUDA Cores 10,240 Boost Clock 1665 Standard Memory Config 12GB GDDR6X Memory Interface Width 384-bit Ray Tracing Cores 2nd Generation Tensor Cores 3rd Generation Nvidia Architecture Ampere Nvidia DLSS 2 Nvidia Encoder 7th Generation Graphics Card power 350 W Recommended PSU 750 W

The RTX 3080 Ti is a premium and expensive GPU, however. The cheapest models start from around $940 on Newegg.

2) Nvidia RTX 4080 ($1,199)

The RTX 4080 is the second-fastest GPU from Nvidia. The company claims twice the performance of the last-gen equivalent, the 3080 Ti, with the Ada Lovelace variant.

It is among the best cards for playing Portal with RTX, since it packs the latest RT cores and Tensor cores and supports DLSS 3.0 with frame-generation technologies.

Nvidia RTX 4080 CUDA core count 9,728 Tensor cores 304 RT cores 76 Base clock 2,205 MHz Boost clock 2,505 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6X VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 320 W

With the framerate-multiplier feature of the card, gamers can play Portal with RTX at up to 4K resolution. The GPU, however, will set them back by $1,199.

1) Nvidia RTX 4090 ($1,699)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is about 20% faster than the 4080. Thus, it's no surprise that the flagship Team Green card can handle Portal with RTX without performance hiccups. Gamers can play it with all the new features at sky-high framerates.

GPU Name AD102 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

The card will drill a hole in players pockets, however. The card was launched with an MSRP of $1,599. The cheapest models start from $1,699, with high-end variants costing well above $2,000.

Portal with RTX is one of the most demanding titles out there, thanks to the ray-traced lighting, illumination, and more features. The game looks impeccable. Thus, it can only be guessed how RTX Remix will impact retro gaming once it publicly rolls out.

