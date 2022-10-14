Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme Tablet built for durability and rigidity: Price, pre-order date, and more

The Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme is not the average user's daily device and is specifically built for those who work in challenging environments so that their device can withstand conditions that a standard laptop or tablet is unable to. It is meant to be used in fields, factories, battlefields, deserts, and so on.

The latest Latitude device by the company has been upgraded to the latest technology so that it does not lag in the most stressful situations. Moreover, Dell has managed to make it even more efficient as well, so that it can last longer without the need for it to be plugged in. More details on the rugged tablet are provided below.

Dell Latitude 7230 has been tested for 4-foot drops, dust, vibration, humidity, functional shock, solar radiation, explosive environments, and more

The Dell Latitude 7230 Tablet with the keyboard detached (Image via Dell)

Features and specifications

Dell has modernized the design of its rugged device and made it more functional without losing any reliability or durability. The company claims that it's the world's lightest and most powerful 12-inch fully-rugged tablet, which weighs 2.78lbs (1.2KGs).

The specifications of the tablet can be customized as per requirements, but the highest configuration includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics, WiFi 6E capability with dual broadband support, 20 hours of battery life with hot-swappable batteries for continuous operation, 2TB PCIe SSD, and a Gorilla Glass 5 12'' FHD touchscreen that can be used while wearing gloves with 1200 nits of brightness for operation under direct sunlight.

The tablet has a plethora of features that make it highly functional, such as IP-65 rated certification, infrared camera, front camera with privacy shutter, 11MP RGB rear camera with shutter door and flash, optional smartcard reader, removable NVME SSD slot, stylus slot, fingerprint reader on the power button, and an optional top bay configuration between RJ-45, barcode scanner, mini-serial port, or Fischer port.

The accessories that will be released alongside the latest Dell Latitude are a rugged detachable keyboard, a rotating magnetic mount, a mobile battery charger, a shoulder strap, an Active Pen, and more. All of these accessories are rugged as well and can be used in the same harsh environment as the device, but will be sold separately.

The ports include two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type C, Docking Pogo Connector, a headphone jack, USB Type-A, Micro SD, SIM card, UAJ, Corner tether points for attaching accessories, and an optional right bay I/O configuration between HDMI and USB Type-A. The optional ports and features make it highly configurable, which can be customized while making the purchase.

Price and release date

The exact date for when the Dell Latitude 7230 Rugged Extreme will be made available has not been stated in the press release, but the company has clarified that it will launch by the end of this year. The price has not been revealed either, but it can be speculated to start from $1,699.

