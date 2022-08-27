Discord reportedly banning users for changing profile pictures

Discord, one of the world's most popular social networking sites, has managed to infuriate several users with one of the strangest occurrences of the year. Getting bans on the platform isn't unheard of, and several reasons exist.

However, it has now come to light that users are getting banned for making a simple mistake: changing their profile pictures!

Discord has steadily grown to become a global hub of chats, debates, and discussions. The platform servers vary significantly in their use and genre as the app has grown massively since its inception.

It's prevalent among gamers due to how easy it is to communicate during gaming sessions.

kiwii @kiwiquestt

twitter.com/BorbKing/statu…

twitter.com/RocktWithAPock…

for context: discord has been falsely ip banning people for changing their pfp or anything on their profile, DO NOT change your profile picture for the time being and spread this around.

This latest occurrence, however, will surely infuriate many as they are getting banned without any explanation. While the occurrence seemed random at first, users soon discovered a pattern.

The bans appear to be coming to those changing their profile pictures. As bizarre as it sounds, it has affected many who have taken to other platforms to vent their frustrations.

Discord mistakenly bans user accounts changing their profile pictures

Earlier in August, news started to flock on social media platforms like Twitter about Discord users getting their accounts banned bizarrely. Upon further inspection, it has turned out that there's a common trend in the ban: the platform is banning those changing their profile pictures.

Borb_King @BorbKing

I changed my pfp and then I was told to verify my phone number

I verify it, change my pfp again

And then BAM disabled

I sent an appeal

Tried to make an alt account, verified shit, etc

I changed my pfp and then I was told to verify my phone number

I verify it, change my pfp again

And then BAM disabled

I sent an appeal

Tried to make an alt account, verified shit, etc

And they disabled my alt too :) So @discord has succeeded in disabling my account AGAIN

While this ban isn't affecting everyone acting, there have been multiple instances already. One user narrated how their account had been disabled once again.

After they changed their profile picture, they were asked to verify their account. Even so, it didn't help as their accounts got disabled again, much to their irritation.

It's unclear what's causing this Discord ban in the first place. One Twitter user thought it was due to a significant update that was rolled out on Android earlier. It could be a case where the framework hasn't been approved, which could be one reason.

Axor! @Axor_A



Everyone banned I’ve seen so far have Androids… and Discord tweeted this on the first of august… it got updated today, too. So, does this mean that they forgot to authorize their new framework on release?



twitter.com/discord/status… Discord @discord



Everyone banned I've seen so far have Androids… and Discord tweeted this on the first of august… it got updated today, too. So, does this mean that they forgot to authorize their new framework on release?

Android users: tired of guessing which features are on what platform and which ones are Coming Soon(tm)? No more! We've rebuilt the app with the React Native dev framework. It's rolling out over the next few weeks:

So far, there hasn't been any official acknowledgment from Discord's end, which will increase the frustration even more. It's also unclear what the exact number of accounts getting banned is for no actual reason.

Users are advised not to change their profile pictures on their accounts until there's a fix available for this problem. While almost all the reports have come from Android users, it's better to be safe than sorry.

The platform is massive as millions of users use it daily, and this incident is sure to leave a sour taste in everyone's mouth.

