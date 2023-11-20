Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman joins Microsoft to lead "advanced AI research team"

Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI (Microsoft-backed), recently made headlines following his departure from the company. However, recent updates from Microsoft reveal that Sam will be joining their new "advanced AI research team." Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was the one to announce the news, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account to reveal that both Sam and Greg Brockman will be joining their team.

Nadella expressed optimism about the recent changes at OpenAI, stating that Microsoft looks forward to making further advancements in collaboration with the talented individuals involved. Here's what he posted:

"We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success."

Satya Nadella reveals that Sam is heading back to Microsoft (Image via X/@satyanadella)

"Now they will have to use Teams" - Elon Musk and others react to Sam Altman's latest project

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is a highly regarded figure in the technological industry and the online community. Naturally, his return to Microsoft sparked various comments, including one from Elon Musk, the former CEO of X and current Tesla CEO, who said:

"Now they will have to use Teams!"

Elon Musk reacts to the latest news involving Sam (Image via X/@satyanadella)

Lex Fridman, renowned YouTuber, podcaster, and computer scientist, shared his reaction, emphasizing that irrespective of the changes, prioritizing humanity should remain the primary focus:

"Wow. No matter what happens team-wise, I hope benefit to humanity remains a top priority. Getting path to AGI right is too important."

Lex Fridman gives his take on the news (Image via X/@satyanadella)

The news has sparked a variety of amused reactions from the online community, particularly given the unusual sequence of events where Sam Altman was let go by a Microsoft-backed company only to be rehired by the same parent one. Here are some of the top responses to the news:

Fans give their take on the news (Image via X/@spectatorindex)

For those wondering, Sam Altman's role will be taken over by Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch (Amazon-owned streaming platform). This move comes as a surprise, considering Emmett has expressed numerous pessimistic opinions on AI in the past. Nevertheless, he will now be leading OpenAI.