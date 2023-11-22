Has Sam Altman returned as OpenAI CEO? Latest updates on the move

After the turmoil over leadership in the past few days, Sam Altman is once again returning to OpenAI as CEO with a new board. As shared on OpenAI's X (formerly Twitter) post, the new initial board will consist of Larry Summers, Adam D'Angelo, and Bret Taylor as the Chairperson. President and co-founder Greg Brockman will also return to the artificial intelligence research organization alongside Altman.

Altman took to X to share the news. On the topic of his brief tenure with Microsoft, he said that he looks forward to returning with Satya Nadella's support and building on the strong partnership with the tech giant.

Expand Tweet

What happened with Sam Altman, OpenAI, and Microsoft?

Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI back in 2015 alongside Greg Brockman, Reid Hoffman, Jessica Livingston, Peter Thiel, and Elon Musk, laying the foundation for the modern-day AI revolution. The company gained mainstream popularity in 2022 with its AI Chatbot ChatGPT based on its GPT 3.5 language model.

On November 17, 2023, Altman was unceremoniously removed from the position of CEO by the board, with CTO Mira Murati taking over as interim CEO. This immediately sparked controversy, as the board failed to justify this decision. Soon after, co-founder Brockman also announced his departure.

Microsoft has been a stakeholder in OpenAI, implementing ChatGPT with the Bing AI Copilot. CEO Satya Nadella announced on November 20 that Altman and Brockman will be joining the tech giant to lead a new advanced AI research team.

Expand Tweet

On November 22, five days after Altman was ousted from his CEO position, the company took to X to announce that he would be returning as the new CEO. The board will also be restructured with the initial members, including Bret Taylor (co-creator of Google Maps and former CTO of Facebook / Meta) joining the chair.

He will be joined by Lawrence Henry Summers (American economist and former United States Secretary of the Treasury) and Adam D'Angelo (co-founder and CEO of Quora).

With both Altman and Brockman returning to their former positions, users have seemingly once again regained confidence in the artificial intelligence research organization. It is also certain that Altman will continue to work closely with Nadella and Microsoft. However, at what capacity remains to be seen.