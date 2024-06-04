How to claim free PC Game Pass on Nvidia App? Detailed steps, offer eligibility, and more explored

You can now get three months of PC Game Pass for free on the beta Nvidia App. The promotion was launched at Computex 2024 and is available with driver update 555.99 launched this Tuesday. Nvidia is primarily using this is a way to get more users into their redesigned app, which is set to replace Geforce Experience and Control Panel soon.

The Game Pass giveaway has no strings attached: you must log into your Geforce account and redeem it once for free. Then you can download the Xbox App on PC and start enjoying the vast library of subscription service bundles.

What is the eligibility for the PC Game Pass giveaway on the Nvidia App?

PC Game Pass bundles a ton of high-quality games (Image via Nvidia)

You need to ensure the following to get a free PC Game Pass for three months on the Nvidia App:

Trending

Have an Nvidia GTX 10 series or newer GPU (both laptop and desktop variants are eligible). Have an Nvidia account. You need to be signed up for the Geforce Awards.

Steps to claim PC Game Pass on Nvidia App

The PC Game Pass giveaway is now live (Image via Nvidia)

The first step to get a free PC Game Pass is to have at least an Nvidia GTX 10 series or newer GPU. Next, ensure you are signed up for Geforce Rewards. If not, head over to your Geforce profile and check the box next to "Enroll in Geforce Rewards."

Follow these steps to claim the reward:

Step 1. Download and install Nvidia's beta app on your PC. Otherwise, you can also claim PC Game Pass from Geforce Now rewards.

Step 2. Log into your Geforce account using the Nvidia app. Although this step is optional in the latest software, it is mandated if you want to claim rewards.

Step 3. Head over to the Redeem section from the right tab.

Step 4. Choose "PC Game Pass with Geforce Rewards." You can then claim the reward from the browser window that pops up.

Is PC Game Pass redeem not working on the Nvidia App?

PC Game Pass redemption is not working as of writing (Image via Nvidia)

The PC Game Pass giveaway has begun on June 4. As of writing, gamers can't redeem the subscription service due to faults on Nvidia's half.

We tried to get our copy of Game Pass. After successfully logging into the service, I was greeted with a "Temporarily down for maintenance" page. It also says "We'll be back online shortly," so our guess is Nvidia is still prepping their website for the giveaway.