How to enter The Game Awards (TGA) Steam Deck OLED giveaway?

The Game Awards is giving away 100 Steam Deck OLEDs during the show, and this is your perfect chance to get the handheld device. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2023 has many new announcements and awards, including the much-coveted Game of the Year title. Like the previous year, TGA is giving away 100 Steam Decks to its viewers during the show. However, this time, it's the latest OLED edition with 1TB of storage.

Released last month, The Steam Deck OLED refreshes one of the best handheld devices out there. Built by Valve on the Linux-based SteamOS platform, the device uses Proton to play any Windows-based game. With that being said, let's take a look at how to enter the TGA Steam Deck giveaway.

The Game Awards (TGA) Steam Deck OLED giveaway

To enter The Game Awards Steam Deck giveaway, simply head over to tgasteamdeck.com. You'll be redirected to a gleam.io page where you can enter the giveaway. for the Steam Deck OLED. The giveaway started at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am GMT and will go on till 8:00 pm PT.

The giveaway is open to 18 years or older residents of the United States only. Note that there is a lot of traffic right now, and as such, The Game Awards site may experience some downtime.

Aside from the Steam Deck, The Game Awards is also giving away 100 Lenovo Legion Go and a trip to Super Nintendo World.