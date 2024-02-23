How to get Xbox Series S Palworld edition console and controllers? 

Xbox Series S Palworld special edition consoles and controllers are being given away. All hardware has been dressed in a unique Palworld-themed livery to appeal to fans of the massively popular looter-shooter that took the internet by storm. The last date to sign up to win the consoles is March 17.

Unfortunately, they can't be bought online for a premium price, and can only be won in the ongoing giveaway from Microsoft Xbox. Let's go over the details on how to register.

How to register for the Xbox Series S Palworld sweepstakes giveaway?

This giveaway offers only one Xbox Series S custom Palworld console, four custom controllers with unique liveries, and three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes. Since the prize pool is so small, the chances of scoring an Xbox is also pretty rare.

To register for the sweepstakes promotion, you need to follow the official Xbox account on X and repost the tweet that declares the announcement of the giveaway.

Only fans ages 18 and above can sign up for the giveaway. Registrations have started on February 23 at 6 PM and will last until March 17 at 8 PM PT.

Besides, you need to reside in an Xbox Live-supported region to be eligible to sign up. Currently, the service is available in the following countries:

Argentina Australi Austria Belgium Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Czech Republic Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary India Ireland Israel Italy Japan Mexico the Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Russia Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovakia South Africa South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Turkey United Arab Emirates Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Thailand Vietnam United Kingdom United States

Do note that there will be only one winner of the competition. The total value of the prizes is $509. The tweet has already been retweeted 9,800 times, and the number is increasing by the minute. Go and participate right now to stand a chance of winning the console.