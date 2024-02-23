How to get Xbox Series S Palworld edition console and controllers? 

  • home icon
By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Feb 23, 2024 17:09 GMT
The Xbox Series S Palworld special edition console giveaway is current going on (Image via Xbox/X)
The Xbox Series S Palworld special edition console giveaway is currently going on (Image via Xbox/X)

Xbox Series S Palworld special edition consoles and controllers are being given away. All hardware has been dressed in a unique Palworld-themed livery to appeal to fans of the massively popular looter-shooter that took the internet by storm. The last date to sign up to win the consoles is March 17.

Unfortunately, they can't be bought online for a premium price, and can only be won in the ongoing giveaway from Microsoft Xbox. Let's go over the details on how to register.

How to register for the Xbox Series S Palworld sweepstakes giveaway?

This giveaway offers only one Xbox Series S custom Palworld console, four custom controllers with unique liveries, and three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes. Since the prize pool is so small, the chances of scoring an Xbox is also pretty rare.

To register for the sweepstakes promotion, you need to follow the official Xbox account on X and repost the tweet that declares the announcement of the giveaway.

Only fans ages 18 and above can sign up for the giveaway. Registrations have started on February 23 at 6 PM and will last until March 17 at 8 PM PT.

Besides, you need to reside in an Xbox Live-supported region to be eligible to sign up. Currently, the service is available in the following countries:

  1. Argentina
  2. Australi
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Brazil
  6. Canada
  7. Chile
  8. Colombia
  9. Czech Republic
  10. Denmark
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hong Kong
  16. Hungary
  17. India
  18. Ireland
  19. Israel
  20. Italy
  21. Japan
  22. Mexico
  23. the Netherlands
  24. New Zealand
  25. Norway
  26. Poland
  27. Portugal
  28. Russia
  29. Saudi Arabia
  30. Singapore
  31. Slovakia
  32. South Africa
  33. South Korea
  34. Spain
  35. Sweden
  36. Switzerland
  37. Taiwan
  38. Turkey
  39. United Arab Emirates
  40. Indonesia
  41. Malaysia
  42. Philippines
  43. Thailand
  44. Vietnam
  45. United Kingdom
  46. United States

Do note that there will be only one winner of the competition. The total value of the prizes is $509. The tweet has already been retweeted 9,800 times, and the number is increasing by the minute. Go and participate right now to stand a chance of winning the console.

