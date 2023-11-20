Black Friday deals: Xbox Series S discounted to just $250

The Xbox Series S has been handsomely discounted in the ongoing Black Friday sale. The console is available for just $250 today, making it a lucrative deal for gamers operating on a tight budget. The more affordable Series S is an entry-level alternative to the more powerful Series X, which is also available at a slashed price in the ongoing sale season. The massive discounts were previously revealed in leaked Microsoft vs. FTC court documents before the mid-cycle refreshes were revealed the following year.

Since the upcoming Xbox consoles won't be any more powerful than the original variants launched back in 2020, now is the best time for budget gamers to score competent hardware for a bargain. Multiple quality TVs have been discounted in leading retail stores as well, which brings the overall price of a setup to less than $500.

In this piece, we will outline the best deal on the Xbox Series S, including how to claim it before the Black Friday season is over.

The Xbox Series S is an unbeatable deal at $250

Console hardware will generally cost you around $700-800 for a full setup. This isn't the case with the Series S. The console generally targets those with a tight budget. Since it doesn't have a direct competitor that also targets the $300 price point, it is considered the only proper ninth-gen machine for budget gamers.

The current Black Friday deal slashes another $50 off this price. Multiple leading retail stores, including Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are stocking the original console in white for this price. The best deal, specifically, is on Walmart.

The American tech retail giant is selling the Xbox Series S console along with three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $250. This is a crazy price given the perks and game library the subscription plan comes with. On its own, three months of Game Pass Ultimate will set you back by $51.

If you were eying any of the Xbox consoles, now is the best time to pick one of them up. Both the Series X and Series S are available for crazy discounts that will help you save northwards of $100 on the original MSRP, making them superb deals for gaming.