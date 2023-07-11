After the immense success of Nothing's first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1, the company launched the Nothing Phone 2 today, June 11, 2023. The Phone 1 was praised for its unique Glyph lighting interface and transparent back design. Nothing is also making its official foray into the USA market with this latest flagship smartphone.

This article will explain how you can preorder the Nothing Phone 2 and go over its official pricing and other major specifications.

How to preorder Nothing Phone 2?

The Nothing Phone 2 will cost $599 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Here's how you can preorder it:

For new buyers

Head to Nothing's official website and select the variant you want to preorder.

Next, sign up with your email ID and agree to all the terms and conditions.

You will receive an email with all the preorder details and a link to payment.

Nothing will begin shipping all preorders from July 17.

Nothing will also set up new kiosks in London and New York on July 13, with another stall in Bengaluru on July 14. Preorder benefits include special gifts for early buyers.

Here is the official pricing of the Phone 2's different variants:

$599 - 8GB RAM, 128GB storage

$699 - 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

$799 - 12GB RAM, 512GB storage

Nothing Phone 2: Official specifications and features

The Nothing Phone 2 comes with incremental upgrades over the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and incorporates a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO 120Hz OLED display with uniform bezels on all sides and a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The phone comes preinstalled with Nothing OS 2.0, based on Android 13.

Coming to its optics, the smartphone has a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide. The Phone 2 has a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls, which still lacks 4K video recording. It's backed up by a 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging speed. It also supports 15W wireless charging.

The Glyph lighting interface now supports more third-party apps like Uber and Zomato, and you can view customized lighting patterns on the back. Nothing has promised three years of Android upgrades and four years of security patch updates with the Phone 2. Unlike its predecessor, it is available in two color variants, including a new gray color.

