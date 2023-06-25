Intel discontinues Arc A770: What does this mean for RX 7600 and Nvidia RTX 3060? 

In recent news, the Intel Arc A770 has been discontinued. The first-party Limited Edition card will no longer be available for purchase once available stock runs out. However, this doesn't mean the entire A770 GPU lineup is being cut. Team Blue will likely keep selling the processor to third-party add-in card manufacturers like ASRock, Gunnir, and MSI, who build their designs of the 8 GB and 16 GB versions.

However, the Limited Edition Intel card is being killed as of Intel's latest notification. The last shipment date of the GPU was June 20, following which all manufacturing lines will likely be stopped.

At $329, the 8 GB graphics card was primarily targeted to compete against the RTX 3060 and the RX 6600 cards. However, recently, both companies launched the next-gen variants of their performance-segment offerings. The new AMD RX 7600 and the Nvidia RTX 4060 are much more powerful than the A770, which had already made the $349 16 GB Arc A770 look like a bad deal.

Therefore, we are expecting that this move is primarily targeted at reducing Intel's losses, and is the first step in preparing for the upcoming Battlemage lineup of GPUs.

Should you buy the Intel Arc A770 in 2023?

The Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition has been discontinued for good. Before disappearing from Newegg listings, the card was being offered at $369.99. Given that the AMD Radeon RX 7600 gets very close and even beats the Team Blue design at a much more affordable price of $269, the card had already lost its affordability pedestal.

The Limited Edition A770 is already out of stock at leading retailers like Newegg. Some stores are selling it at scalped prices. On the other hand, partners like Acer and ASRock have discounted the GPU to around $310, making it a worthwhile option over the new RTX 4060 and the RX 7600.

The flagship Intel Arc A770 GPU is also being bundled with multiple processors like the Core i7 12700K and the Core i9 12900K for an extra $20 to $30 off. Intel is offering multiple price cuts and incentives to help sell its cards. It is worth noting that the GPU didn't have the smoothest of receptions because of poor drivers and optimization. However, most of those issues have been resolved as of today.

