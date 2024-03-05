"Is it a cyber attack?": Facebook, Instagram, and other apps global outage leaves users speculating

With Facebook and Instagram suffering from a global outage, users have been speculating whether it is due to a cyber attack. An X user, @SociatUSA, made a post regarding the recent issue, speculating whether the reason was a cyber attack.

FacebookDown: Mark Zuckerberg Meta, IG & FB Down! Meanwhile Everyone coming here on X to check if #FacebookOutage are down, Is it a #CyberAttack?

As of the time of writing, there has been no official communication regarding whether either of these websites is under a cyber attack. Andy Stone, a Meta employee, shared on Twitter that they are aware of the issues and are working on it.

Users speculate a cyber attack after Facebook and Instagram suffer global outage

Plenty of X users are currently speculating that it is a cyber attack that has left the Meta services crumbling.

Some decided to be more optimistic, hoping that the outage was merely a server issue that Meta's dedicated teams will quickly be able to resolve within a few hours.

As mentioned earlier, there has been no official announcement regarding the cause of the server outage or when users will be able to get back to their accounts. Till then, these speculations are best taken with a grain of salt.

Earlier today (March 5), Facebook users discovered that they were booted out of their accounts. They could not log back in or recover their accounts, no matter how much they tried. Initially, many worried whether their personal accounts were hacked but soon realized that Facebook itself was down globally.

On Instagram, users could access their accounts, but feeds didn't refresh, and other services showed errors. Many have also been worrying about whether WhatsApp is also affected.