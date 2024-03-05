"Thank God it’s just #facebookdown": Users react to Facebook and Instagram going down 

Facebook and Instagram have suddenly gone down, leaving millions of users scratching their heads as to what has happened. Other social media websites are filled with people wondering what has happened and whether it was only them who was affected.

An X user had a similar expression when they posted:

"i thought my facebook was hacked. thank God it’s just #facebookdown"

The X post had others dropping in with their comments once they realized the two major social media websites were down.

Facebook and Instagram down globally, users left scratching their heads

The X post @RmSobebe highlighted the issue both at a personal and global level. They initially thought their account was hacked and thus, they were kicked out of it. They soon realized that instead it was a global issue with everyone being affected instead. While in the broader picture that is significantly more serious, at least they know they are not alone in the boat.

Another user cheekily chimed in, stating:

"Until you realise its a global hack."

Most of the replies agreed that they also had the same thought process.

Facebook and Instagram suddenly went down today (March 5) without a warning. Users were booted out of their Facebook accounts without being able to log in or even recover their accounts. While Instagram opened, the feed refused to refresh and the media didn't load.

There is no official news regarding what caused this outage and when the websites will be up. We will update this article as soon as there are any developments.