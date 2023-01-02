Is Microsoft experiencing a server outage? Users report issues as OneDrive and Skype stops working

OneDrive is one of the most important tools offered by Microsoft and is used by millions all over the world on a daily basis. To the disappointment of these users, the cloud storage drive has encountered a major problem if recent reports are to be believed. The tool isn't operating as expected, and a server outage might be the reason.

Most recently, this issue occurred on January 2 and could be troubling for more users. It all started with users reporting issues when certain desired files failed to upload from their end. PCs with Windows OS automatically upload users' desired files to the cloud to save and preserve all their important data.

Tom Warren @tomwarren portal.office.com/servicestatus if you’re having issues with OneDrive it’s because Microsoft is currently experiencing an outage if you’re having issues with OneDrive it’s because Microsoft is currently experiencing an outage 😬 portal.office.com/servicestatus https://t.co/sSFWPpURQJ

At the moment, it seems like that particular function, along with downloads, is not working properly for multiple users across the world. It's currently unknown as to which areas have been affected and if the problem is specific to any region. What's only known is the potential cause of this problem, as Microsoft made an official announcement on their portal.

Checking on the diagnosis gives users the following message, indicating a temporary restriction to the normal working of cloud storage. It's unclear what the exact error is, but it could have something to do with the application that integrates the service with the OS.

"Having completed our analysis of service processing logs, we've determined that an unexpectedly malformed value within a specific app responsible for regulating access to the service is causing an impact. We've applied a fix to correct the aforementioned value and actively monitor the affected infrastructure to ensure impact is remediated."

Microsoft outage takes down OneDrive and many benefits of the 365 service

Microsoft OneDrive is one of the most heavily-used cloud storage devices on the planet. It comes with large volumes of storage for users, which can be used to save on hard drive space and more. More importantly, the digital storage drive can also be used with mobile devices and works in an integrated fashion.

To start things off, 5 GB of storage space is offered to all users for free. Those who upgrade to costlier plans receive access to the entirety of the Microsoft 365 service and all of the features that come with it. Unfortunately, some of the premium features that work with OneDrive and Skype have also stopped working.

Fortunately, the developers are aware of this issue, and their official notice indicates that corrective measures are already underway. It remains to be seen when normal operations will be restored, and users hope that none of their data will be negatively affected. Other vital features such as Teams and Outlook are working as expected, and a resolution for OneDrive and Skype is expected shortly.

