Is Twitter (X) down on December 21, 2023? Possible fixes explored

X, formerly known as Twitter, stopped working on Thursday, December 21, 2023, for thousands of users in what seems to be a global blackout for the website. Down reports have surged in the last fifteen minutes, with DownDetector logging over 68,000 reports so far. Users from multiple locations, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and India, have reported the website and the app isn't working for them.

According to DownForEveryoneOrJustMe, the most common error users are facing is "Inaccessible" (86%), followed by "Error Recognized" (10%). The platform has slowed down for others and won't load up. Besides, website embeds have broken as well. Tweets from various profiles embedded in other sites also won't show up.

The X homepage is down (Image via Twitter)

Before today, X went down on December 17, 2023, when the site was unresponsive for 42 minutes. Given the scale of today's outage, it seems the platform's servers are undergoing serious wear and tear, or their billionaire CEO Elon Musk is implementing major changes for better platform handling.

How to fix Twitter (X) not working?

X down reports show a massive surge. (Image via DownForEveryoneOrJustMe)

There are no foolproof fixes to get the social media site back up and running from your end. However, the following fixes are worth a shot:

Try resetting your internet connection. Restarting the router might help bring websites that previously stopped working come back alive. This is because the process resets your external IP, resetting any soft bans that Twitter might have applied.

Clear your browser's cache. This can help resolve issues with corrupt files. But you will have to log into every website and service once again.

Try opening X from a different browser. Sometimes, browsers mess up with a site's loading. This can be quickly resolved with other software like Chrome, Edge, Brave, or Mozilla Firefox.

Restart your PC or smartphone if the above fixes fail. This method can help resolve Twitter loading issues if the site is down for just you. Given the scale of today's problem, it is highly unlikely this step will fix the platform.

Once you have tried these steps, you can ensure the issue is not hyperlocal to you. At this point, we recommend waiting until X fixes the issue from their end.