Lenovo rumored to be working on a Legion Go Lite

A Lenovo Legion Go Lite could be in the works, as per multiple online reports. Lenovo’s Legion Go handheld gaming PC has enjoyed great success since its release back in 2023 and is widely considered one of the best Windows-based handheld gaming PCs in the market. Lenovo’s shift toward a “Lite” version of the handheld is an interesting move, especially when taking into consideration the usual trend of releasing more powerful hardware in refreshes, such as the Asus ROG Ally X.

A breakdown of the Legion Go Lite can be found below, detailing its specifications.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers should take the information presented below with a pinch of salt.

The Legion Go Lite is a powered-down version of the Legion Go

A Lite version of the Legion Go would bring with it several changes (Image via Lenovo)

As detailed in a report from Windows Central, Lenovo is working on creating a stripped-down version of the Legion Go with a lowered price tag. The Lite version of this handheld is rumored to sport the following specifications:

CPU/APU : The Lite is expected to come equipped with a Ryzen Z1 series processor, with certain “refinements.” Whether this refresh comes equipped with the usual Z1 Extreme or a toned-down regular Z1 CPU is unknown as of this writing.

: The Lite is expected to come equipped with a Ryzen Z1 series processor, with certain “refinements.” Whether this refresh comes equipped with the usual Z1 Extreme or a toned-down regular Z1 CPU is unknown as of this writing. GPU : Likely to have the same RDNA 3 iGPU, albeit with fewer CUs (compute units).

: Likely to have the same RDNA 3 iGPU, albeit with fewer CUs (compute units). Display: The Lite may possess a smaller build and thus a smaller screen.

While the Legion Go retails at around $629, the Lite version should see at the very least a $100 price cut - making it a strong contender against the regular Z1 version of the ROG Ally.

Unfortunately, the performance drop is quite noticeable with the Z1 (non-extreme) chipset, and most potential buyers would be better off saving $100 to grab the upgraded versions instead.

Information surrounding the Lenovo Legion Go Lite is rather scarce as of now. Further details are expected to be revealed (or leaked) ahead of its official announcement.