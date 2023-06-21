Microsoft hikes Xbox Series X and Game Pass prices ahead of Activision acquisition FTC hearing

Microsoft is all set to hike the prices of the Xbox Series X and the console Game Pass subscription in the coming few days. The prices of these items have been unchanged for quite some time now and are believed to be tied to the potential Activision acquisition scenario. The price of the Series S console will not be affected by this hike.

While Microsoft's acquisition of Activision was approved in many countries across the globe, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a legal complaint seeking to block the deal because they felt it would affect competition in the global gaming markets.

When will the Xbox Series X and Game Pass price hikes come to effect?

Based on the information available so far, if you're an existing Game Pass subscriber, the subscription prices for you will change on August 13.

However, the subscription fees for new users will come into effect on July 6. If you have a yearly subscription, you won't have to worry about the hike in price until the time you renew your subscription.

The prices are expected to go up by $1, so what would initially cost $9.99 will now cost $10.99. The Ultimate subscription that was priced at a monthly fee of $12.99 will cost $16.99 after the hike. The PC Game Pass pricing, however, is not expected to change at this point in time.

With respect to the Series X, prices are expected to be somewhere around $549. Despite the claims that this hike is associated with the Activision deal, Xbox has repeatedly stated that it has nothing to do with the same.

They've further stated that the hikes were made keeping in mind the current market conditions globally. Considering that Sony hiked the price of the PlayStation 5 sometime late last year, this hike was expected.

It will be interesting to see how players around the globe react to this change in prices. Considering the number of games available on the Xbox Game Pass, many could find the price hike justified.

If the deal with Activision comes true, then popular titles like Call of Duty could also be seen on the Game Pass in the near future.

