Microsoft Surface event October 2022 - Date and time for all regions, what to expect, and more 

The Microsoft Surface event is due later this month, followed by another major in-person Microsoft Ignite meetup. Consumers hope the events will be bigger and better than the company's last few exploits. While there haven't been any significant leaks, rumors have surfaced about the announcement of various new Microsoft Surface devices.

The livestream on October 12 will be broadcast on two platforms: Microsoft's event website and YouTube channel. The program will start at:

10 am ET

7 am PST

3 pm EST

7:30 pm IST

Refraining from divulging too much, the company has only confirmed that the event "will talk about devices."

New Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Go, and Surface Desktop are expected to be announced

Microsoft's invitation for the event was presumably written with a Surface Pen (Image via Microsoft)

The most speculated and probable device to be announced is the Surface Pro 9, which could also go on sale as soon as the event concludes. Rumors suggest that there will be two versions of the 2-in-1 laptop, one with an Intel configuration and the other with a Microsoft Arm chip.

Microsoft Surface Go is also expected to be announced during the event, which will be a huge upgrade over its predecessor. Notably, the tablet will act like a 2-in-1 laptop with a clip-on keyboard. The design could be updated as Microsoft hasn't changed the Pro's design over the years.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (Image via Microsoft)

A higher-end Surface Laptop 5 with better specifications is also highly expected. Meant to compete against the latest MacBooks, the laptop is anticipated to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch variants.

Coupled with that, a new Surface Laptop Go is a major possibility. It will be a budget option from Microsoft that will come in two sizes, 13-inch, and 15-inch. The affordable laptop shouldn't start at a price higher than $600.

The Microsoft Surface Studio (Image via Microsoft)

A new Surface Book and Surface Studio are also speculated to be revealed during the event. The reason behind this step is the prolonged absence of an update. Furthermore, Microsoft could release them with the latest technology and design.

The previous Surface Studio was released in 2018. It was an all-in-one desktop with a touchscreen display. However, the latest version could feature a 24-inch screen that will compete against Apple's iMac series with customizable internals.

Poll : 0 votes