Nothing Phone (3a) Series release date revealed

Almost a year after releasing the Nothing Phone (2a), the company set the launch date of the Nothing Phone (3a) as March 4, 2025. Nothing announced the date over at X with a small teaser hinting at what you could expect the new Phone (3a) to look like.

This article will analyze the teaser and the previous leaks to explain what you could expect from the latest Nothing Phone.

Note: This article contains the writer's subjective opinions.

Nothing Phone (3a) Series releasing on March 4

Nothing Phone (3a) (Image via Nothing)

The (3a) series will be the successor to the Nothing Phone (2a) lineup and is all set to come with hardware upgrades and new features. Nothing will launch the (3a) series at a dedicated event on March 4, 2025.

The teaser video that the company released on X showcases a larger camera bar for the Phone (3a) compared to its predecessor, which indicates the presence of triple cameras. X user Noah Cat @Cartidise enhanced and brightened the snapshot of the teaser video, and it shows the presence of three lenses.

Apart from that, the teaser also shows a different layout for the Glyph LED strips, which seems like a possible redesign.

How many phones could launch under the Nothing Phone (3a) Series?

Nothing Phone (2a) and (2a) Plus (Image via Nothing)

Nothing released two phones under the Nothing Phone (2a) series, so the same is expected from the new Phone (3a) series. The base model should be named Nothing Phone (3a), while the higher tier model could be Nothing Phone (3a) Plus. However, that's just pure speculation as of writing.

What are the expected specs of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series phones?

X user Sanju Choudhary @saaaanjjjuuu posted a few crucial details about the new Nothing Phone series, including its chipset and codename. The user has a decent reputation as a leaker and previously posted multiple specs about Xiaomi phones.

According to @saaaanjjjuuu, here's everything about the new Nothing Phone series:

Nothing Phone (3a) is supposedly codenamed "asteroids" with model number A059. The leaker believes this smartphone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. Also, the third lens is leaked as the telephoto sensor.

Nothing Phone (3a) Plus is supposedly codenamed "asteroids_plus" with model number A059P. It is expected to have the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset but with a periscopic telephoto sensor as the third lens.

More details about the new Nothing Phone series could be revealed as the release date gets closer. Also, note that the above leaks may change before the launch date arrives, so take it with a grain of salt.

