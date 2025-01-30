Motorola Razr+ foldable phone dropped to the lowest price on Best Buy

Foldable phones provide a unique user experience that many believe represents the future of smartphones. However, these phones come at a high price, with popular models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip costing over $1,000 — making them a costly investment for many.

Fortunately, the Motorola Razr+ foldable phone recently received a significant discount — bringing its price under $800 — which makes it a more affordable option compared to other foldable phones on the market.

In this article, we will discuss whether the Motorola Razr+ foldable phone is worth its current price tag and if you should consider buying it.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The Motorola Razr+ foldable phone can be yours for under $800

The Motorola Razr+ was originally priced at $999.99 just like other foldable phones. However, it recently received a discount, which brought the price down to just $799.99 on Best Buy.

Here's everything you need to know about this foldable phone:

Specs:

Specifications Details Display 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED foldable screen with 165Hz refresh rate

4-inch LTPO AMOLED cover screen with 165Hz refresh rate Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Operating system Android 14 Memory & storage 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage Camera setup 50+50MP rear camera setup and 32MP selfie camera Battery and charging 4000mAh with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging

Design and display

Motorola Razr+ 2024 design (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is designed with Aluminum and eco-leather construction, which not only adds strength and integrity to the body but also makes it more premium to the touch. The eco-leather on the rear panel is soft to the touch and feels comfortable in the hand. Additionally, the foldable hinge is made of stainless steel for a smooth and precise foldable mechanism, which certainly elevates the user experience.

The Motorola Razr+ is protected against water due to the IPX8 certification. It comes in the following colors: Midnight Blue, Hot Pink, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz.

You will also find two displays on the Motorola Razr+ 2024: A main foldable display and a secondary cover screen on the back of the phone. The main display consists of a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, which is what you will use when the phone is unfolded.

When the phone is folded, you will find the cover display at the back with a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED panel. Both displays support Dolby Vision, enhancing movie-watching experiences and boast a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals.

Performance

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which can run most apps on your phone smoothly without any issues, thanks to a powerful CPU with 3.0 GHz clock speed. Apps like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Messenger run effortlessly.

Even graphically demanding games, like Genshin Impact, Summoners War, COD Warzone, and more, run smoothly with High graphics settings. With 12GB of RAM, the phone ensures a smooth and lag-free operation.

Camera

Motorola Razr+ 2024's rear panel with cover display and dual cameras (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 has a 50MP dual rear camera system, featuring a primary and a telephoto lens. The pictures from the primary camera are fantastic, with higher detail levels and a natural color tone. This is also true for the telephoto camera, which shoots photos at 2x zoom levels.

The 32MP selfie camera delivers impressive selfies, capturing fine details and preserving the subject's skin tone perfectly.

Battery life and charging speed

The battery life is decent and should last a full day on a single charge. However, if you play a lot of games, it may drain faster, and you might need to recharge before the end of the day. On the bright side, the wired charging speed is fast, taking no more than an hour and a half to fully charge the battery. Additionally, the phone supports 15W wireless fast charging.

Should you consider buying the Motorola Razr+ foldable phone?

Motorola Razr+ 2024 in its folded state (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Razr+ 2024 is a superb foldable smartphone in every aspect. Everything from the display to the performance to the camera is fantastic, and you will find no complaints. Even the foldable experience is excellent, thanks to the incredibly designed stainless steel hinge.

Taking into account everything the Motorola Razr+ 2024 offers, we believe the discounted pricing is justified. Therefore, if you are in the market for a new phone, you should consider buying this foldable phone.

