Nvidia rumored to release a Steam Deck rival in the near future

With the massive success of the Steam Deck and the simultaneous release of multiple Steam Deck rivals recently, the handheld PC gaming market has seen tremendous growth. This golden age of PC handhelds has had incredible devices from the likes of Asus, Lenovo, and MSI - and a recent rumor seems to suggest that Nvidia may soon be joining the race as well.

A breakdown of these leaks can be found below, detailing the expected technical know-how of the handheld, as well as certain takeaways.

Nvidia is working on a Steam Deck rival, as per leaks

With the handheld PC gaming market booming, it is quite surprising that Nvidia has yet to jump in and grab a slice. While Nvidia does ship its custom SoC in the form of the Nintendo Switch, it is a vastly underpowered handheld with an outdated design.

As per a recent report from YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, Nvidia has “taken note” of AMD’s dominance in the handheld gaming PC space - especially in the form of the many Steam Deck rivals. As such, the company is now working on its own handheld PC solution, leveraging a custom SoC with proprietary Nvidia solutions such as DLSS, RTSS, and more. The report also hints at a possible collaboration between Intel and Nvidia for the said handheld.

Unfortunately, the handheld is likely a few years away from being officially unveiled since it's in the infancy of its development. Regardless, this Steam Deck rival remains one device to keep your eye out for.

Additionally, the device is set to launch as a “Premium Handheld”, implying a high starting price (much like the MSI Claw), and is not expected to compete with the Steam Deck.

Do note that these Nvidia Steam Deck rival leaks are based on rumors from unverified sources and, as such, are subject to changes and/or cancellations.