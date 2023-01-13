NZXT launches new H9 Flow and Elite cases to compete with O11 Dynamic: Specs, prices, where to buy, and more

NZXT has launched the brand new H9 Flow and Elite cases as part of its high-end offerings. They come with a unique aquarium-styled design that's aimed at competing with the O11 Dynamic.

In addition to these new cases, the company has also introduced a new ATX 3.0 certified power supply and a new lineup of fans called the Duo. These products are currently available for purchase at leading retailers in the US, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, South Asia, and India.

This brand new H9 lineup of cases are the first dual-chamber designs from the California-based PC hardware company. Being fairly large for an average mid-tower, they arrive with ample provisions for airflow and support for the latest hardware like the RTX 40 series GPUs.

More details and where to buy the H9 Flow and Elite cases from NZXT

The NZXT H9 Elite case (Image via NZXT)

With the new case series, NZXT is following its traditional naming conventions. The H9 Flow is designed for high cooling performance and is the cheaper option amongst the two. The H9 Elite's structure mainly focuses on improving the overall esthetics and is pricier than the lower-end variant.

Gamers can choose either one of these cases depending on their requirements. Regardless of the variant, both options come with an uninterrupted glass panel on the front and the side.

The other side will feature a perforated metal mesh that keeps the power supply and storage devices sufficiently cool, allowing significant airflow in and out of the case.

The NZXT H9 Flow case (Image via NZXT)

On the top, the H9 Flow comes with another metal mesh. The Elite, on the other hand, boasts a third glass panel to further add to the esthetics. In both cases, the second chamber has another perforated mesh at the top that aids with airflow.

The case also comes with provisions for vertical GPU mounting, but the PCIe Gen 4 Riser cable is sold separately at an MSRP of $89.99.

Fan support

Pre-installed fans in the H9 series cases (Image via NZXT)

System integrators can mount up to ten 120mm fans in either case. In total, three 360mm radiators can be mounted in both options, making it an ideal option for custom liquid cooling.

The H9 Flow comes with four 120mm Quiet Airflow fans pre-installed, which are configured for side intake out of the box. According to the manufacturer, this design will allow for optimal CPU and GPU performance.

The H9 Elite comes with three 120mm F Series RGB DUO fans and one 120mm F series Quiet Airflow fan, which are installed in the same manner as in the Flow variant.

In addition to this, users will get an RGB and Fan Controller V2 with three fan channels and six lighting channels that can be configured by the bundled NZXT CAM software.

Pricing

The H9 Flow and Elite cases are now available at leading retailers. While the low-end airflow-focused chassis is priced at $159.99, the high-end Elite variant will cost gamers a hefty $239.99. The company's brand new PSU, the C1200 80+ Gold, is available for purchase at $219.99.

Additionally, the NZXT Duo fans are up for grabs at leading retailers, with a single 120mm fan being priced at $32.99. The single 140mm option has been priced at $34.99, with the two-fan pack costing $84.99. Finally, three fans will be available for purchase at $114.99.

