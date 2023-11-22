OBSBOT launches Tail Air, advancing multi-camera live streaming technology

Artificial Intelligence camera brand OBSBOT has announced the launch of the OBSBOT Tail Air, a new AI-powered PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) streaming camera that represents a significant shift in the direction of live streaming technology. The OBSBOT Tail Air, which stands out for its advanced features, is available for purchase from November 21, 2023, on the company's online store.

Initially introduced at the 2023 NAB Show, the camera quickly captured the market's interest and went on to achieve notable success in a Kickstarter campaign, where OBSBOT claims it raised over $1.11 million, greatly exceeding its funding objective.

Key features of the OBSBOT Tail Air:

Tail USB C connectivity (Image via OBSBOT)

4K resolution and low-light performance: The camera boasts 4K@30fps and 1080p@60fps capabilities. Its 1/1.8" StarLight CMOS sensor and a wide ƒ/1.8 aperture ensure crisp, clear images even in low-light environments.

Advanced AI auto tracking : Equipped with sophisticated AI technology, the camera can track humans, pets, and objects at a swift 120°/s, providing smooth and precise visual tracking for dynamic content creation.

AI director grids for enhanced control: This feature enables innovative and efficient control over live video outputs, allowing creators to manage multiple scenes with ease.

NDI|HX3 support for low latency streaming : Integration with the NDI|HX3 format ensures high-quality, low-latency streaming, suitable for single and multi-camera setups.

Diverse connectivity options: The OBSBOT AI-enabled camera includes HDMI, USB-C, Ethernet, and WI-FI connections, ensuring easy integration into various live streaming workflows.

What is the OBSBOT Start app?

OBSBOT Start app (Image via OBSBOT)

The OBSBOT Start app is an essential part of the ecosystem, facilitating seamless multi-camera streaming control from mobile devices. Featuring the AI Director Grid, the app allows for dynamic scene segmentation and smooth transitions between different live scenes, simplifying the content creation process.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming device, Bo Liu, CEO of OBSBOT, stated:

"OBSBOT Tail Air's launch is not just the release of a new product; it's a significant step towards reshaping the live streaming landscape. Our vision to enhance live streaming with AI technology and multi-camera capabilities comes to fruition with Tail Air, and we're thrilled to see its impact on content creation."