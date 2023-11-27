PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle discounted to under $450 on Cyber Monday

The PlayStation 5 standard edition featuring a free copy of God of War: Ragnarok carries a discount this Cyber Monday. The bundle is up for grabs for just $450, making it $50 cheaper than the best price on the PlayStation 5 Slim bundle with Spider-Man 2 or Modern Warfare 3. The older PS5 is identical to the newer variant, except it is slightly heavier and bulkier with slightly less storage. Gaming performance is the same on both consoles, making the $450 deal lucrative.

In this article, we review the deal on the PlayStation 5, including how to claim it before it expires.

The PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle is a steal deal at $450

The PS5 was introduced at $500, with the God of War Ragnarok bundle going for $550 across most retail stores. The price of the bundle has mostly remained the same, with a few drops to around $520-530 during some promotions. The current Cyber Monday deal offers the lowest price you can get on a PS5.

The God of War Ragnarok bundle has been discounted by $100, making it the best deal for the gaming console. The best price can be found at Walmart. If the bundle is not available at your local supercenter, we recommend picking it up from the official website.

Sony has already discontinued the standard edition of the PS5. We believe the current deal offered by the company is part of its stock clearance effort before the new slimline models are streamlined.

Another alternative is buying the newer and lighter variant with 1 TB of usable storage and a detachable disc drive, along with a free copy of Spider-Man 2 or Modern Warfare 3 for $499 from the official Sony website.

Act fast, as the Cyber Monday price on the console will end soon. Although most deals will be active throughout Cyber Week, the Ragnarok bundle might be delisted as soon as it sells out.

Check out the deal here: PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle - $449