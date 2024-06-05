PlayStation has now removed the 8K resolution support claim from the PS5's box. This comes after Sony promised to bring the feature to the console several times over the past few years. However, as we inch closer to the launch of the alleged PS5 Pro, the console maker might now be getting rid of 8K plans for the PS5 altogether.

The PlayStation 5 bundles hardware to support high resolutions, however, it can't play any of the demanding games at 8K. The console struggles quite a bit at UHD and has to frequently resort to a dynamic resolution to keep up a decent framerate.

A PS5 slim Best Buy listing shows the package leaves out 8K support claim (Image via Best Buy)

Moreover, support for processing 8K video playback is missing from the console, which means you can't enjoy content at the resolution either. This leaves fans disappointed despite having the PlayStation 5 box say "8K" in golden letters.

Trending

Fans are skeptical about 8K support in the PS5 Pro

As 8K is four times as demanding as 4K, it requires a GPU to render four times as hard to keep up with the same visuals; in simple terms, your in-game framerate would get quartered.

Moreover, most movies aren't being shot at 8K either. The content library that utilizes the resolution is almost non-existent, with most available videos being resolution demos. Even UHD is far from mainstream due to how demanding it is. So, one can gauge how small the market is for 8K.

Only a handful of insanely costly TVs support the resolution as of writing. Given the feature will only support a minute demographic, it doesn't seem apt for Sony to spend time and money on integrating the feature into the PlayStation 5, a console that might soon be replaced.

Expand Tweet

Some reports claim that the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro will bundle support for native 8K resolution, unlike the checkerboard display the current console delivers.

There also have been rumors the mid-cycle refresh will be launched in November 2024, which might suggest Sony removed the 8K support claim from the console's boxes to add it to the upcoming Pro model.

All of this is optimistic speculation, however. The company might have given up on 8K altogether, given the demand issues mentioned earlier. What the actual product will ship with remains to be seen.