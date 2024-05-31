Sony shares potential first look at PS5 Pro, leaves PlayStation fans underwhelmed

Sony State of Play recently concluded and expectations of a PS5 Pro have gone through the roof after a potential look at the console surfaced. This time, the event showcased a bunch of upcoming video games including God of War: Ragnarok PC, Astro Bot, and more. The default game bundled with the console is getting an update, and this is where a redesigned console was seen.

It doesn't look too far off from the original PS5, with the main difference being that it glows. The Astro series has always been about the console and the hardware it packs. Astro's Playroom, the game that's included for free with the PlayStation, is a hardware demo at its finest and shows off the revamped controller and the different parts inside the machine with style.

We aren't expecting Astro Bot to be any different. However, given a new showcase is set to launch soon, players are eagerly expecting to find out about a new PS5 Pro console.

PlayStation fans have mixed reactions to the possible PS5 Pro leak

Fans are divided on whether the console showcased in the Astro Bot trailer is a PS5 Pro. It looks awfully similar to the original PS5, with minor tweaks to the design language here and there. This has led to many fans believing it is the same console but without the sideplates on.

Some fans are expecting the mid-cycle refresh console to look considerably different from the original design. This is in line with what we got in the last generation's PS4 Pro. The console looked remarkably different compared to the 2013 PS4 Phat.

Some other PlayStation fans have taken it to be a hint at the upcoming PS5 Pro, and they are disappointed about the console. Sony hasn't released any information about the upcoming console, which should put it at least another six months away. Gamers are waiting for a massive upgrade with this machine, so a similar design would leave many disappointed.

The design of the PS5 is quite interesting, and it has received its fair share of criticism and praise. Some say it looks like a spaceship, while others dubbed it futuristic. Players also discussed the design showcased in the Astro Bot trailer. X user @plutowizard joked that it looked like their internet router.

Whether this design is that of a PS5 Pro or not remains uncertain. However, the thing set in stone is that fans are eagerly waiting for the next gaming console from Sony. The PlayStation 5 turns four this November, and it could use a hardware upgrade to allow it to handle high framerate 4K gaming.