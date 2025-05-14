PS5 hit by Trump tariffs after Nintendo Switch 2, Sony considers price hike

A price hike is likely to happen for Sony's PS5 due to the Trump tariffs. Ever since Nintendo delayed the pre-orders due to the implications of a 145% tariff on all imports from China and a 10% tariff on goods from Vietnam, the gaming community predicted a possible price hike to other gaming consoles and devices.

This article discusses all the details we have on a possible PS5 price hike.

Sony’s concerns over Trump tariffs and potential PS5 price hikes

In a video posted by @DestinLegarie on X, Sony's CFO Lin Tao told the investors in the company's earnings call that the company might face a significantly large financial impact in 2026 due to the imposed Trump tariffs. She also stated that while the company is trying out different measures to reduce the impact, it might be impacted by tariffs of up to 100 billion yen (approximately 684 million USD).

While Tao did not mention anything specific about PS5, she did say the company is also considering passing on the price. She mentioned that Sony already has enough PS5 consoles in the US, which will last for three months. Therefore, it has the option to wait this turbulent time out.

Thus, the community remains hopeful that even if the PS5 price hike is coming, it is still months away.

Since gaming companies like Sony and Nintendo mostly manufacture their consoles in Asian countries like China and Vietnam, Trump tariffs on all imports from China and on goods from Vietnam has heavily impacted their businesses.

Despite the rescheduling of pre-orders, Nintendo maintained the price of the Switch 2 at $449.99. However, the company has increased the prices of the other NS2 accessories to deal with the setbacks of Trump tariffs.

Trump tariffs forcing Sony to consider producing PS5 in the US

According to another X post by @DestinLegarie, Sony CEO Hiroki Totoki says that while PS5s are being produced in many areas, he is considering the possibility of manufacturing the console in the US.

In the translated clip of Hiroki Totoki, the CEO was seen saying:

"In the entertainment, rather than saying for entertainment segment I want to look at it from a hardware segment and software segment. And in entertainment gaming, like consoles, these hardwares of course can be produced locally, I think that would be an efficient strategy, but PS5 is being manufactured in many areas whether it's going to be made and manufacture the US or not, it needs to be considered going forward we're not in such a critical situation."

The company still manufactures the PlayStation 5 mostly in China. Hence, despite the 90-day-long pause and reduction in rates, its gaming business remains highly at risk. Furthermore, since the game consoles were not included in the exemptions for the other electronics category, competitors like Microsoft have already raised the price of its Xbox consoles.

It seems Sony's high command is still looking forward to wait out the situation planning for multiple scenarios while trying to maintain the course if possible.

