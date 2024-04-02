PS5 Slim set to launch in India: Prices, availability, new features, and more

The new PS5 slimlined models will hit Indian market shelves, after a long wait of over six months of US and UK exclusivity. Prices have been revised as per those announced for other demographics. Gamers can start buying their units starting this Wednesday, April 5.

Let's go over all the details of the new PlayStation 5 models, including pricing, availability, and others.

PS5 Slim price in India

The slim models are slightly costlier than the original versions (Image via GameStop)

With the new slimline upgrade, the prices of the console are going up. The cheaper all-digital edition is priced at INR 44,990. This is up from the INR 39,990 introductory price for the original digital version of the PS5. The disc version will cost you INR 54,990, which again is an INR 5,000 premium over the original edition.

Where to buy the PS5 Slim in India?

The new slimline PS5 consoles will be available for purchase from all leading storefronts as well as the official Sony India website. You can pick up the device from Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, or others. Availability isn't expected to be an issue unlike the original PlayStation 5, and gamers should be able to pick up their consoles on the launch day.

All new upgrades and features with the PS5 slim consoles

The new PlayStation 5 consoles bring a bunch of new features and upgrades (Image via PlayStation)

The PlayStation 5 Slim edition of the CFI-2000 model group brings multiple cosmetic and usability upgrades over the original 2020 consoles. Performance metrics, however, remain the same. It is now paired with a detachable Blu-ray drive and a full 1 TB of storage instead of 825 GB on the original console. On top of that, it is lighter and slimmer. The new PS5 is about 30% smaller than the existing variant in terms of volume and weighs about 24% less.

The detachable disc drive for the consoles will also go on sale alongside the PS5 Slim. Those who buy the all-digital version can purchase it later down the line for an extra charge. Indian pricing of the drive hasn't been officially revealed yet. It costs $79.99 in the US and we are expecting Indian pricing to be INR 5,499.