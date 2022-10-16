Razer Edge becomes latest handheld Android device for dedicated cloud gaming with 5G

Razer and Verizon recently revealed a new handheld device, Razer Edge, which will be capable of running multiple-platform games with high-speed 5G connectivity. It is going to be the latest handheld product in the market, which is Android-based and supports cloud gaming.

Razer Edge will only be available in the United States post-launch. There have been no announcements regarding shipping the device to other regions by the manufacturers yet.

Razer Edge is packed with the latest generation of hardware and incorporates active cooling for maximum efficiency. Here's everything that is known so far about the device.

Everything known about Razer Edge

Razer Edge is an upcoming Android handheld device that will be able to run Android, PC, and Xbox games flawlessly on its 6.8" 144Hz AMOLED FHD+ touchscreen. The display is on par with other standard handheld products on the market and may beat the existing options in some way.

Razer’s offering is the world’s first device to be running a Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 chipset, which is actively cooled and includes a 3GHz Kryo CPU to entertain long hours of Android gaming on high framerates.

Verizon worked together with Razer to bring the new product to reality. It features the exclusively optimized functionality of the former's 5G Ultra Wideband, making it the first 5G capable handheld console. The admirable connectivity on the device enables players to seamlessly enjoy cloud gaming with the least amount of in-game lag and input delay.

The device features top-tier haptic-feedback drivers to deliver maximum in-game immersion. Fans can plug in the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which will be included with the product, or choose to play on the touchscreen with Razer HyperSense haptics.

The device will run with the Razer Nexus application that will serve as the dashboard for multiple games and recommendations. It will also provide players with the ability to capture gameplay and stream it on different platforms as well.

This has been a truly exciting month for all handheld console enthusiasts, with Razer revealing its new device. The inclusion of this product in the market will be great for consumers.

Competition is a good thing as it drives companies to step up their standards and provide better value with their products. This, in turn, ensures there are plenty of options in the market across various price segments and categories, which is ideal for consumers with different needs.

