Recent reports suggest Android 14 is removing passwords for unlocking smartphones

According to recent news, Google is getting rid of passwords on smartphones with the Android 14 update. Following the official rollout, mobile devices running the operating system will switch to passkey to enhance security.

Passwords are some of the weakest forms of security bundled with almost every smartphone these days. They are the easiest to crack and do not require extensive hacking or programming skills, thanks to some nefarious software that can be sourced from the web.

It is worth noting that Google is yet to shed light on this recent update. The company generally saves such big changes to their operating system to be revealed at the end, preferably at the Google I/O event in the summer.

However, the shift from passwords to passkeys is expected to be gradual. Since it involves a key change in how users interact with their devices, some custom versions of Android, like Xiaomi's MIUI and Samsung's OneUI, might not integrate it this year.

How will passkeys in Android 14 work to enhance security measures?

Passkeys are much more secure than regular passwords. According to system security company Dashlane, there are generally two types of passkeys. They are:

Public passkeys which are stored in the cloud and used for online authentication. Private passkeys which are stored in the respective devices and used as a second security measure.

Dashlane matches the public and private keys on a respective device before allowing access to information as set up by the user. This reduces data theft risks. According to the company, this approach has far fewer vulnerabilities in phishing attacks.

Currently, services like Dashlane cannot provide native support to their full security suite on Android devices due to a lack of in-built support for passkeys; however, with the upcoming update, users will benefit from increased security.

Google is also expected to include some form of support for passkeys via their cloud service. Consequently, devices running Android 14 will be leveled with iPhones. Apple has already integrated such tech with their devices.

How to get access to Android 14 today?

Android 14 is slated to arrive on smartphones later this year. The new open-source operating system from the Mountain View-based company is currently in the developer preview stage. After almost half a year of beta tests, the OS will be launched publicly.

The Android 14 update is only available on a few Google Pixel phones in the Developer Preview 1 stage. The operating system will enter a second developer preview stage later this month. Users wanting to check out the latest OS will have to opt for one of the following smartphones:

Google Pixel 4a 5G Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 5a Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 Pro Google Pixel 6a Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro

Overall, Android 14 is shaping up to be a solid smartphone OS. Although the update won't pack a significant redesign to the UI, the company is taking security features very seriously and is working on adding as many features as possible.

