"RIP Larry": Twitter reacts as the iconic blue bird gets rebranded

Elon Musk has retired the iconic blue bird logo of Twitter Larry, rebranding for a new X iconography. Suffice to say, this has left users confused and questioning the social media platform's future once again. Larry the blue bird has been synonymous with the platform since its launch back in 2006. The new X logo replacing it is that of X Corp. the technology company established by Musk as the successor of Twitter Inc., the parent company of the platform, back in March of this year.

Since his controversial acquisition of the platform, Musk has brought in quite a few changes, from opening up the verification system with the Blue subscription to limiting how many tweets users can view in a day.

Elon Musk is known to have a fascination for the letter X, which he has used in his different ventures like SpaceX and xAI. This rebranding has moved the platform to be more in line with his other ventures.

Twitter pays homage to Larry the blue bird as it rebrands to X

Twitter changing its iconic logo to that of the X has been controversial to say the least. Ever since Musk's acquisition, the platform has seen significant changes, and this latest rebranding feels like an end of an era for the original platform.

Users on the platform shared their thoughts on the changes, let's take a look at a few below.

@Shiick shared his condolences by simply stating:

User @LouisHenwood compared the new logo with a men's shaving product company, stating:

"The Twitter Bird was a decent brand, it is friendly and conveys what itis about, social messaging, calling out to other people. The new TwitterX is what? It says nothing, in fact, it looks like the logo of a company that makes men's shaving products."

Another user @StephLoffredo took the opportunity to come up with a different interpretation of the platform's tagline, stating:

"Does anyone else feel like @Twitter's bio line: "What's happening?!" now just feels absolutely foreboding? Like a robot in distress..."

Some users took the opportunity to refer to Organization XIII from the Kingdom Hearts series, which prominently features X in their naming and identity.

All in all, this change signifies the platform's shift from a friendly nature to a more tech-oriented nature like Musk's other ventures.