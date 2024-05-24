ROG Ally X specifications leaked

The ROG Ally X specifications have surfaced online, detailing major improvements to both battery life and build quality. While these are quality-of-life changes at best, (which can be safely skipped for most existing ROG Ally owners), they are quite welcome and should help further cement the Ally’s place as the king of Windows-based, high performance handheld gaming PCs.

A breakdown of these ROG Ally X specifications can be found below.

Note: This article is based on leaks. The specifications are, as such, subject to change.

All we know about the ROG Ally X specifications via leaks

The ROG Ally X brings with it tons of improvements (Image via ASUS)

As per VideoCardz, the ROG Ally X specifications are as such:

Display : The display remains identical to that of the ROG Ally - a 7-inch 120 Hz IPS display. It also supports VRR (variable refresh rate) out of the box.

: The display remains identical to that of the ROG Ally - a 7-inch 120 Hz IPS display. It also supports VRR (variable refresh rate) out of the box. Chipset : The ROG Ally X possesses the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. The Z1 Extreme is a modified version of the 7840U APU from AMD, and features 8 cores, 16 threads, and a powerful integrated RDNA 3 iGPU.

: The ROG Ally X possesses the same Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU. The Z1 Extreme is a modified version of the 7840U APU from AMD, and features 8 cores, 16 threads, and a powerful integrated RDNA 3 iGPU. Battery : The Ally X is expected to ship with an 80 Whr battery, which is twice the size of the ROG Ally.

: The Ally X is expected to ship with an 80 Whr battery, which is twice the size of the ROG Ally. Connectivity : The upgraded Ally possesses two USB C ports - with one of them being USB 4 capable. There is no mention of the XG Mobile port.

: The upgraded Ally possesses two USB C ports - with one of them being USB 4 capable. There is no mention of the XG Mobile port. Weight : The newer handheld weighs 678 grams, and is also slightly thicker.

: The newer handheld weighs 678 grams, and is also slightly thicker. The RAM has been upgraded to 24 GB. Speeds have also been upgraded to 7500 MHz.

The ROG Ally X specifications also detail the presence of a standard 2280 NVMe M.2 SSD slot.

The D-Pad has also been revamped.

Additionally, the fans have also been tweaked to allow for more airflow, despite a smaller size.

Miscellaneous other design improvements, such as an all-black colorway.

It is hoped that the ROG Ally X will also manage to fix the dreaded SD card failure issue that has plagued ROG Ally devices in the past. ASUS is yet to comment on the same.