Steam Deck discounted to less than $360 in Steam Summer Sale 2023

The Steam Deck is on sale this Steam Summer Sale. The promotion period began this Thursday, June 29, and will continue for the next two weeks until July 13 at 10 am PT. The base model has been discounted to less than $360, with the higher storage versions also available for up to 20% off. This makes these two weeks a great time to bag Valve's latest handheld device for a solid percentage off.

The Steam Deck lists among the most popular handhelds in the market. It has sold over 10 million units so far. Although the number is less than the Nintendo Switch, the Deck is the best-selling handheld that can play Windows games.

Valve is hard at work trying to add more and more games to the lineup of titles that can be enjoyed on the Deck. This makes it an interesting proposition for many who want to carry their AAA experiences wherever they go.

What are the new prices of the Steam Deck in the Steam Summer Sale?

Currently, the base model of the Deck, which features 64 GB eMMC storage, has been slashed to just $359. The slightly costlier 128 GB version is available for $449, and the 512 GB decked-out version has been discounted to $519. This makes for a 15 and 20% discount on the higher-tier console models, respectively.

Other than the consoles, multiple video games and accessories have also been discounted as part of the Steam Summer Sale. For example, the dock has been discounted to just $70 (down from its $90 MSRP). It is worth noting that the dock allows gamers to plug their deck into an external monitor to enjoy video games at higher resolutions.

These price cuts make the Steam Deck much cheaper than the competitors: the AyaNeo 2S and the newly launched ASUS ROG Ally.

Where to buy the Steam Deck?

The current promotions are available on Steam. Gamers can place an order via the website, app, or desktop client. Valve will then ship the console to the buyers' location within a week of ordering.

Many reports have claimed that this flash sale is for stock clearance. Valve is reportedly planning a Steam Deck successor with more powerful hardware to take on the competition. Thus, the company might clear its stock before introducing the console later this year or in early 2024.

