Wikipedia's desktop website is getting a facelift, its first in a decade

After a considerable gap of ten long years, the massively popular online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, received a brand new user experience-focused design overhaul on January 18, 2023. As per The Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization behind Wikipedia, the latest update is targeted at making the platform more user-friendly and is Wikipedia's first major desktop interface revamp in over a decade.

In addition to simplifying usability, the update modernizes the platform's iconic design. However, users will find the design changes to be minimal, keeping the online encyclopedia close to what they are familiar with.

Wikipedia's latest update focuses on both contributors and readers, allowing free knowledge to be accessed seamlessly

As per official documentation, the updated features on Wikipedia have brought new and improved functionalities into the picture. Reportedly, these changes are impactful enough to improve the reading experience by a fair margin.

Wikipedia will now feature an easier-to-access navigation module that allows users to easily switch to a new language from a database containing 300 dialects for their convenience. The article space now features a maximum line width, ensuring that users have a comfortable reading experience.

The update, which is currently being rolled out, also brings an improved search experience, a new collapsible sidebar to minimize any distraction caused by a long menu, and an updated header that moves along with the reader and eliminates the need to scroll up multiple times.

In the past, the mobile website has received several changes to increase readability and improve the user experience. Although subtle, the latest update has given the desktop website a much-needed facelift, which will surely boost its popularity.

Wikimedia adds that the update doesn't remove any existing functionality from the popular online encyclopedia platform and only adds new features or improvements to what's already present. Moreover, it was developed in close collaboration with volunteer editors and was finalized with extensive data analysis and user testing.

Wikimedia further revealed how the organization collaborated with 30 different volunteer groups from multiple regions across the world. These groups were involved in conceptualization, product development, testing, and rollout. Before explaining how the team works with real users to improve the experience, they stated:

"The improvements were further shaped by global research insights and user feedback."

The organization also claimed that its collaborative model is unique and unlike any other technology platform.

"The updated desktop interface is a realization of our commitment to knowledge equity, and is part of ongoing work to better empower users and improve the experience of reading and contributing knowledge across the Wikimedia ecosystem."

Furthermore, the organization is collecting user feedback regarding the latest update and will continue to upgrade the desktop experience that "meets the needs of the growing global Wikimedia community."

