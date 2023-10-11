Nothing Phone (2) Android 14 Nothing OS 2.5 (Open Beta 1): Full release note, how to update, and more

Nothing Phone (2)’s Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 is now live with Android 14, and many in the community will indeed be looking forward to trying out the new changes introduced by this update. The official release notes for OS 2.5 are also live, and there are indeed a lot of changes making their way to the device.

From new widgets to performance improvements, the new update is expected to bring a lot only if you are opting into downloading as well as testing the beta.

Below are the official release notes for Nothing Phone (2)’s Nothing OS 2.5, along with how you can try out the new beta.

Nothing Phone (2) Android 14 Nothing OS 2.5 release notes

1) Nothing OS:

Updated the widgets library interface so Nothing widgets appear more clearly.

New photos widget, allowing you to display your favorite photos on both your Home Screen and Lock Screen.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

Updated design of the back gesture to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Added the option to hide app icons on the Home Screen and app drawer. Swipe right in the app drawer to reveal hidden app icons.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe.

Customize the double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature.

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customization page for a more comprehensive view of options.

Introduced the glass filter to make your favorite wallpapers extra unique.

New solid color wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

2) Android 14:

Added a monochrome color theme in the basic color section.

New back gesture while interacting with apps.

Updated Quick Settings layout and added Nothing earbuds icons.

More Lock Screen shortcut options include do not disturb, mute, QR code scanner, and video camera.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately with an updated volume control interface.

Added regional settings so you can customize your unit and number preferences.

‎How to update and try out the Nothing Phone (2) Nothing OS 2.5 beta

Here are some of the steps you will need to follow to try out the new Nothing OS 2.5 beta:

Make sure that your Nothing Phone (2) is running on the NOS version 2.0.3.

Then download the following APK and install it.

You will then need to make your way to Settings> System > Update to Beta version.

Here, you will need to select the option that says “Check for new version” and then update your phone.

However, one important thing to keep in mind is that you might want to back up your data as the new update rollback will result in a factory reset. To mitigate this issue, you will need to download the rollback package from this link and then make your way to Settings > System > Update to Beta version. Tap import and download the previous package.