Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 announced: 8GB GDDR6 at a budget-friendly price

Nvidia just confirmed the new GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card, and it has an incredibly affordable price point. It's expected to be released sometime in the second half of July 2025. Being the latest entry-level graphics card, it's aimed toward budget-conscious gamers and creative professionals on a tighter budget and brings in decent upgrades over previous-generation GPUs.

Here's everything we know so far about the new Nvidia GeForce 50 series GPU.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050: Everything we know

The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPU offers affordable performance (Image via Nvidia)

The latest addition to the Nvidia 50 series lineup is the RTX 5050. It's built on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture and features an improved 8GB GDDR6 memory, making it better than the RTX 4050 right off the bat. With 2560 CUDA cores and 20 dedicated ray-tracing cores, expect decent mid-range performance for gaming and AI-driven tasks.

With a boost clock speed of 2.5 GHz and a memory bandwidth of 224 GB/s, the card is well suited for 1080p gaming. Also, it supports modern technologies like Nvidia DLSS 4, Ray Reconstruction, and Frame Generation, giving games a large boost in visual quality and performance.

However, while it comes with some updates over the RTX 4050, many specifications are almost the same in terms of the shading units, TMUs, and ROPs.

Here are the detailed specs of the GPU:

Features Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Memory Size 8 GB Memory Type GDDR6 Memory Interface 128-bit Boost Clock 2.57 GHz Shading Units 2560 Bandwidth 224.0 GB/s TMUs 80 ROPs 32 Recommended PSU 300 W

Release date

NVIDIA has set the launch date for the GeForce RTX 5050 around the second half of July 2025. While retailers may start listing the card for sale on launch day, actual shipments may be delayed. So, expect a bit of a wait before receiving your order. Also, NVIDIA is not releasing a Founders Edition for this model, so distribution is entirely left to board partners.

Price

The RTX 5050 is efficiently priced at $249, positioning it as the most affordable entry in the RTX 50 Series lineup. At this price point, it directly competes with GPUs like the Intel Arc B570 and B580, as well as older-generation GPUs like the Nvidia RTX 3050 and 4050.

