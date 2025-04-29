Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 5070: Which is the better gaming GPU? 

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070 are some of the latest launches from Team Green. These GPUs are designed to handle the latest titles without compromises at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, while bundling enough shelf life to make the investment worthwhile. However, the 60- and 70-class cards are placed in a unique position: the cheaper card bundles 16 GB of memory, while the high-end one comes with 12 GB.

As games become more demanding, extra VRAM is always welcome. However, does that make the $429 card a better buy? The answer depends on one's resolution (1080p/1440p/4K) and system upgrade preferences. In this article, we dissect the GPUs based on their potential at 1440p, which offers a 2025-centric perspective to their performance.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Both the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5070 are strong 1440p gaming GPUs

The RTX 5060 Ti is designed for high-end 1080p and 1440p gaming (Image via ZOTAC)

The RTX 5060 Ti and 5070 have quite a few differences between them, although they are part of the same Blackwell lineup. Let's dissect the on-paper specs of the GPUs before delving into the performance details.

Specs comparison

In terms of specs, the RTX 5070 is better endowed than the lower-end variant. You get the 263 mm² GB205 chip with the 70-class card, while both variants of the RTX 5060 Ti are powered by the 181 mm² GB206 graphics processor. This means a 25% drop in CUDA, Tensor, and RT core count.

The cheaper card also pairs 40% fewer Render Output Units (ROPs) and 33% fewer L2 cache amount, which limits its rendering potential significantly compared to the 5070.

The $429 variant of the 5060 Ti bundles 16 GB of VRAM, which is 4 GB more than the 5070. However, the 5060 Ti is limited to a narrow 128-bit bus, which keeps the total bandwidth to just 448 GB/s. The 5070, despite its smaller buffer size, delivers 672 GB/s, making it naturally better in games that can fit their video memory requirements in 12 GB (which is most titles in 2025).

The detailed specs sheet of the two GPUs is as follows:

Spec NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Launch Date April 16, 2025 February 2025 MSRP (USD) $379 (8GB), $429 (16GB) $549 CUDA Cores 4,608 6,144 Base Clock 2.4 GHz 2.32 GHz Boost Clock 2.57 GHz 2.51 GHz Memory 8GB or 16GB GDDR7 12GB GDDR7 Memory Bus Width 128-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GB/s 672 GB/s Total Graphics Power (TGP) 180W 250W Architecture Blackwell Blackwell DLSS Version DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (up to 4x) DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (up to 4x) PCIe Support PCI Express Gen 5 PCI Express Gen 5 Display Outputs DisplayPort 2.1b DisplayPort 2.1b Founders Edition No Yes Target Resolution 1080p to 1440p gaming 1440p to 4K gaming

In terms of pricing, the 5060 Ti is much easier on the pocket. The 8 GB variant of the card is priced at $379, while the 16 GB option is $429. We don't recommend going for the former if you want your card to last a few years.

The RTX 5070 is much costlier at $549.

Performance comparison

The RTX 5070 is particularly strong at 1440p and 4K gaming (Image via Nvidia)

Gaming performance is the main factor to consider when it comes to choosing between two cards. While both the 5060 Ti and the 5070 are promising in their own right, and the latter is set to outperform the 60-class card, we are interested in knowing how much. If the gains with the 5070 are disproportionate to the price difference, the 16 GB card might be on to something.

Below is a detailed comparison of the RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 5070's performance in some of the latest titles. The numbers are sourced from the YouTube channel, Testing Games.

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 16GB Nvidia RTX 5070 12GB Ghost of Tsushima 52 FPS 71 FPS God of War: Ragnarok 95 FPS 129 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 87 FPS 114 FPS Starfield 51 FPS 68 FPS The Last of Us: Part II 67 FPS 85 FPS Forza Horizon 5 99 FPS 139 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 69 FPS 96 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 54 FPS 74 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 48 FPS 64 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 50 FPS 73 FPS Black Myth Wukong 36 FPS 46 FPS Silent Hill 2 78 FPS 95 FPS

On average, the RTX 5070 is 34.1% faster while costing 27% more. Games with a larger focus on raw rasterization capabilities, like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (46%), Forza Horizon 5 (40%), and Horizon Forbidden West (39.1%) report higher gains. Ray-tracing-heavy titles like Silent Hill 2 (21.8%) are on the lower end of gains, directly owing to their higher VRAM usage.

If you're looking for a future-proof 1080p gaming GPU, the RTX 5060 Ti makes sense because of the extra VRAM and cheaper price tag.

However, if you primarily want to game at 1440p and 4K, don't mind upgrading after 2-3 years, and have the extra cash, buy the RTX 5070.

