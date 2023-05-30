Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB discounted to less than $290, 8 GB for less than $250

The Nvidia RTX 3060 has been massively discounted on Newegg. Team Green has chopped the prices following the RTX 4060 Ti's launch to keep the last-gen competitive. The 60-class GPUs have been the company's most popular cards for a few years now. With the renewed prices now in effect, the GPU maker might see a surge in sales.

The RTX 3060 continues to be a solid card for 1080p gaming. It is almost as powerful as the RTX 2080 from the Turing lineup and can even play a few games at up to 4K without major frame drops. The new prices, thus, make it a bargain.

Currently, the MSI Ventus 2x and Zotac Twin Edge OC models of the original 12 GB model have been discounted to just $289 on Newegg. This brings the GPU very close to the AMD RX 7600, a $269 card that targets the same audience.

The 8 GB model is even cheaper on Newegg and will cost you $259. This makes it the cheapest 60-class GPU on the market right now.

What to know about the RTX 3060 graphics cards

Newegg is offering a flat discount on multiple 3060 GPUs. Buyers don't need to use a specific code or fill out a rebate form to get the discount. As mentioned earlier, the products are listed for the deal prices following the RTX 4060 Ti launch.

The best deals on the 3060 12 GB right now are as follows:

MSI Ventus 2x model for $289.99 Zotac Twin Edge OC model for $289.99 MSI Ventus 3x model for $299.99

The best deals on the RTX 3060 8 GB are as follows:

MSI Ventus 2x model for $259.99 Zotac Twin Edge model for $264.99 ASUS Dual White OC Edition for $279.99

The 12 GB and 8 GB models are almost identical to each other in terms of overall specs. They are based on the same GA106 GPU and pack 3,584 CUDA cores, 112 Tensor cores, and 28 RT cores. Both GPUs will draw 170 W when paired with a gaming PC.

The major and only difference is the memory buffer and bandwidth. While both graphics cards are paired with 15 Gbps GDDR6 memory, the RTX 3060 8 GB has a narrower 128-bit bus width as compared to the 192-bit memory on the higher-end 12 GB model.

This reduces the overall bandwidth by about 33% in the newer 8 GB variant. While the 3060 12 GB is rated for 360 GB/s, the lower-end GPU comes with just 240 GB/s of data transfer potential.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12 GB Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 8 GB Graphics processor GA106 GA106 CUDA cores 3584 3584 Tensor cores 112 112 RT cores 28 28 VRAM 12 GB 15 Gbps GDDR6 192-bit 8 GB 15 Gbps GDDR6 128-bit Memory bandwidth 360 GB/s 240 GB/s TDP 170 W 170 W

The 3060 can be a solid option to consider at this price. However, the Radeon RX 7600 continues to impress us with its value.

For about the same cash, the AMD GPU will deliver slightly more performance than its Nvidia counterpart. However, the 8 GB memory buffer can be a bit limiting, both for the RTX 3060 8 GB and the Team Red offering. In this case, the 3060 12 GB might be a more future-proofed option.

