The Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB and RX 9060 XT 8 GB are your best bets in the sub-$300 range. While 8 GB video cards are quickly falling out of fashion, they still hold their ground surprisingly well at 1080p, as many modern titles require 5-6 GB of VRAM at this resolution. However, the newer 5060 might be too costly for some, as it generally sells in the $320-330 range. The last-gen alternative and AMD have kept prices around $250-270, which makes them more approachable.

Ad

However, should budget gamers buy Nvidia or AMD? Let's look at the performance differences and specs of the two cards and decide.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB and AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB are capable entry-level 1080p gaming GPUs

The RX 9060 XT largely competes against the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti (Image via AMD)

The RTX 4060 and RX 9060 XT share little in common as they're based on wildly different architectures. A look at the on-paper specs won't reveal much about performance differences.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The 4060 is based on the cut-down AD107-400 graphics chip from the last generation. You get 3,072 CUDA, 96 Tensor, and 24 RT cores. These aren't respectable numbers, as the card fails to beat the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 2080 Super from the previous generations.

In terms of video memory, you get 8 GB of 17 Gbps GDDR6. However, it's limited to a 128-bit bus, which results in a 272 GB/s bandwidth. Moreover, the card also uses a PCIe Gen4 x8 interface, which could further limit its bandwidth on older motherboards. However, the limited on-board hardware makes the card extremely efficient: it draws just 115W under full load.

Ad

The RX 9060 XT, on the other hand, uses an RDNA 4-based Navi 44 graphics chip. You get 2,048 Stream processors, 32 RT cores, and 64 AI accelerators, making the card about 60% faster in terms of on-paper performance (25.6 TFLOPs vs 15.1 TFLOPs on the 4060). The 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM is faster but still based on a 128-bit bus, resulting in 320 GB/s of total bandwidth.

Here are the specs of the GPUs side-by-side:

Specification NVIDIA RTX 4060 8 GB AMD RX 9060 XT 8 GB Architecture Ada Lovelace (AD107-400) RDNA 4 (Navi 44) CUDA / Stream Processors 3,072 CUDA cores 2,048 Stream Processors Boost Clock ~2.46 GHz (Boost) Up to ~3.13 GHz (Boost) Memory (VRAM) 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface Width 128-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth ~272 GB/s (8 Gbps × 128-bit) ~320 GB/s (20 Gbps × 128-bit) FP32 Compute Performance ~15.1 TFLOPs (Boost) ~25.6 TFLOPs Ray Tracing Cores 3rd-Gen RT cores (count unspecified by spec) 32 RT cores (3rd-Gen) AI / Tensor Cores 4th-Gen Tensor cores; ~242 INT8 TOPS 64 AI accelerators; up to 410 TOPS (INT8), 821 TOPS (INT4) PCI Express Interface PCIe 4.0 ×8 PCIe 5.0 ×16 Typical Board Power (TDP) ~115 W ~150 W (8 GB version) Launch Price (MSRP) ~$299 $299 (8 GB model)

Ad

Both GPUs launched at $299. However, while the AMD GPU is maintaining its launch MSRP, the RTX 4060 can be found for slightly lower in the used market now that it's a generation old.

Performance comparison

The RTX 4060 holds its ground pretty well in mid-2025 (Image via MSI)

Here's how performance varies between the two 8 GB video cards in some of the latest video games. The tests were conducted at 1080p with a Core i5-12400F. We sourced this data from the YouTube channel PC Support & Gaming Test.

Ad

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8 GB Nvidia RTX 4060 8 GB Marvel's Spider-Man 2 70 FPS 54 FPS Alan Wake 2 64 FPS 45 FPS Assassin's Creed Shadows 69 FPS 46 FPS Black Myth: Wukong 89 FPS 67 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 102 FPS 74 FPS Doom: The Dark Ages 90 FPS 62 FPS Forza Horizon 5 148 FPS 107 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 99 FPS 70 FPS God of War Ragnarök 136 FPS 101 FPS GTA 5 Enhanced Edition 131 FPS 121 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 85 FPS 68 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 90 FPS 78 FPS

Ad

The RX 9060 XT 8 GB is the clear winner here, taking an average lead of 33% over the RTX 4060 8 GB. The largest gains are seen in more graphics-heavy titles like Assassin’s Creed Shadows (+50%), Doom: The Dark Ages (+45%), and Alan Wake 2 (+42%). In several titles, the 4060 fails to hit 60 FPS, which is problematic for future-proofing and a smooth experience.

While buying 8 GB video cards isn't a good idea in 2025, the RX 9060 XT 8 GB is clearly a much better option for gamers on a tighter budget. It's newer, offers faster video memory, and can play every title at 1080p 60 FPS, unlike the last-gen 4060.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More