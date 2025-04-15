Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: Which is the better gaming GPU?

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is expected to be unveiled on April 16, 2025. The latest addition to the RTX 50 series line-up will seemingly offer over 20% increase in performance over the RTX 4060 Ti. Considering the Radeon RX 7700 XT's performance is roughly equivalent to the RTX 4060 Ti, it'd be interesting to see how it holds up against the new RTX 5060 Ti.
In this article, we'll compare the two GPUs based on their specs, performance, and other parameters to see which would be the better graphics card to purchase in 2025.
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: What are their differences?
The new Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT are quite different in their performances. However, they're both advertised as 1440p cards, so their comparison is quite justified, considering the RX 7700 XT offers similar performance to the RTX 4060 Ti. This comparison will highlight the difference in specifications and performance. That said, you won't be disappointed with the performance of either one here, as they're both high-performance GPUs.
Specs comparison
Though not very far apart, both GPUs have some contrasting specifications on paper. The RTX 5060 Ti comes with the new Blackwell 2.0 architecture, featuring GDDR7 memory. It comes in two models: 8 GB VRAM and 16 GB VRAM. The Radeon RX 7700 XT features 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM. This would be one of the major differences that would directly affect performance.
Despite being an older GPU, AMD's card holds up incredibly well against the newer 5060 Ti. The RX 7700 XT has a significantly lower base clock speed but has a boost clock speed almost equal to that of the RTX 5060 Ti, which is super impressive.
AMD's cards have always been impressive in terms of computational efficiency and have always one-upped Nvidia when it comes to on-paper specifications. The same goes for parameters like shading units, TMUs, ROPs, and RT Cores. Nvidia's GPU features more shading units, which means it has superior raw power for shader-heavy games like RDR 2 or Cyberpunk 2077.
Team Red's cards, however, overtake the latter when it comes to the number of TMUs, ROPs, and RT cores. This means the GPU can handle games slightly better at higher resolutions. The higher number of RT cores also means the RX 7700 XT handles ray tracing better than the new 5060 Ti.
The RX 7700 XT's higher TDP of 245 W allows it to deliver stronger raw performance when it comes to frame rates in games. However, the 5060 Ti's 180 W TDP makes it more power-efficient.
Performance comparison
The exact performance details of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti aren't available yet. We will have to wait for the retail launch (scheduled for Wednesday, April 16) to know how the performance stacks up against AMD. We will update this article as and when more details become available.
Pricing
Based on various sources, the 8 GB variant of the 5060 Ti will launch at $379, while the 16 GB variant will launch at $429. However, the price can go up when purchasing from a retailer, particularly if it comes with extra features like additional fans, RGB lighting, and so on.
The Radeon RX 7700 XT is a comparatively older card, so its original price has fallen. You can find different models online for as low as $529. Thus, you can expect both of them to be priced similarly, with the RX 7700 XT being a little more expensive, making the comparison so much more relevant.
Also read: 8 GB vs 12 GB: How much VRAM should RTX 5060 get?
Final verdict
The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti is an impressive GPU, as seen in the comparison above. However, the AMD RX 7700 XT, despite being an older model, competes strongly and holds its ground as a similarly spec’d GPU. While the official retail prices for the RTX 5060 Ti are yet to be announced, if it launches at a price lower than the RX 7700 XT, it would offer excellent value for money and would be the better option to go for.
On the other hand, if the RTX 5060 Ti is priced higher than AMD's offering, the RX 7700 XT becomes a more sensible choice. It delivers comparable performance and even surpasses Nvidia's GPU in certain scenarios. Nevertheless, you wouldn't be disappointed with the performance of either one, as they're both solid GPUs for 1440p gaming.
