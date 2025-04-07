Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 4090: How does native gaming performance compare?

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and the RTX 4090 are some of the most capable GPUs in the market. However, in the launch event, Nvidia advertised the new 70-class video card to be as capable as the last-gen flagship, which raised a few eyebrows. However, post launch, we came to know that the new 5070 can match the BFGPU from the last generation only with multi-frame generation and DLSS turned on.

Ad

When put head to head at native resolution, how does the performance of the two GPUs compare? In this article, we aim to answer that question by looking at the real performance gaps between the cards.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 4090 are pretty distant in terms of native rendering performance

The Nvidia RTX 5070 is designed for 1440p gaming without compromises (Image via Nvidia)

While the RTX 5070 and 4090 can match each other with AI upscaling tech turned on, the cards are quite different in terms of the underlying hardware powering them.

Ad

Trending

Let's have a look at the specs sheets of either GPU before delving into the performance differences.

Specs comparison

The 5070 and 4090 are very different graphics cards in terms of their DNA and what they try to achieve. While the last-gen flagship is a high-end GPU with 16,384 CUDA cores, the fastest 24 GB GDDR6X video memory with over 1 TB/s bandwidth, and a whopping price tag of $1,599, the Blackwell offering is much more modest.

Ad

In terms of the underlying hardware, you get 6,144 CUDA cores, only slightly more than the last generation RTX 4070 Super. While the VRAM standard has been upgraded to GDDR7, it continues to be just 12 GB, which limits the memory bandwidth to just 536 GB/s.

The detailed specs sheets of either GPU are as follows:

Specification Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace CUDA Cores 6,144 16,384 Base Clock Speed 2.16 GHz 2.23 GHz Boost Clock Speed 2.51 GHz 2.52 GHz Memory 12 GB GDDR7 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 192-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 532.6 GB/s 1.01 TB/s Total Graphics Power (TGP) 250W 450W DLSS Support DLSS 4 with Multi-Frame Generation DLSS 3 Price at Launch $549 $1,599 Release Date February 2025 October 2022

Ad

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 4090 continues to be a behemoth in the latest titles (Image via Nvidia)

With AI upscaling turned off, the RTX 5070 takes a back seat, as expected. The performance gap is pretty large. If you're playing at 4K, it can make all the difference between playable and unplayable. The 70-class card can still reliably pull off 1440p without major performance hiccups, easing things for gamers.

Ad

Below is a look at the frame rate numbers achieved by either GPU in some of the latest video games. They have been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.



Nvidia RTX 5070 Nvidia RTX 4090 Alan Wake 2 35 FPS 62 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 71 FPS 121 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 74 FPS 123 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 114 FPS 184 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 72 FPS 127 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 97 FPS 143 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 73 FPS 120 FPS Forza Horizon 5 140 FPS 196 FPS God of War: Ragnarok 129 FPS 214 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 64 FPS 95 FPS

Ad

On average, the RTX 5070 is about 40% to 77% slower than the RTX 4090 across various games. However, the GPU still holds its ground and delivers comfortable performance at native resolutions effortlessly. This makes it a worthwhile purchase for 1440p gamers.

With frame generation turned on, however, the story flips on its head. The 5070 comes out on top with DLSS set 4x (for every real frame, AI generates four more frames to effectively multiply the frame rates by 2x-3x). Below is the performance you can expect.

Ad



Nvidia RTX 5070 Nvidia RTX 4090 Alan Wake 2 w/ FG 116 FPS (+231.43%) 112 FPS (+80.65%) Cyberpunk 2077 w/ FG 207 FPS (+179.73%) 202 FPS (+64.23%)

Ad

With frame generation turned on, the 5070 delivers about 5-6 FPS more than the last-gen flagship, which can be pretty surprising given that the native hardware powering the Blackwell card is way slower.

Read more: Nvidia RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090

Overall, both the RTX 5070 and RTX 4090 are some of the fastest GPUs in the market and are designed to handle the latest titles with little to no performance hiccups. However, the new 70-class card is much slower when it comes to raw rasterization performance.

Nevertheless, most gamers won't be able to tell the difference between DLSS-enhanced and native anyway (that's how good the AI has gotten). The major hindrance remains the small library that supports the latest DLSS 4 tech.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into machine learning in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More