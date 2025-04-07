  • home icon
  Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 4090: How does native gaming performance compare?

Nvidia RTX 5070 vs RTX 4090: How does native gaming performance compare?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Apr 07, 2025 16:21 GMT
The Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 5070 are high-end GPUs designed for the best gaming experiences
The Nvidia RTX 4090 and RTX 5070 are high-end GPUs designed for the best gaming experiences (Image via Amazon and Best Buy)

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and the RTX 4090 are some of the most capable GPUs in the market. However, in the launch event, Nvidia advertised the new 70-class video card to be as capable as the last-gen flagship, which raised a few eyebrows. However, post launch, we came to know that the new 5070 can match the BFGPU from the last generation only with multi-frame generation and DLSS turned on.

When put head to head at native resolution, how does the performance of the two GPUs compare? In this article, we aim to answer that question by looking at the real performance gaps between the cards.

The Nvidia RTX 5070 and RTX 4090 are pretty distant in terms of native rendering performance

The Nvidia RTX 5070 is designed for 1440p gaming without compromises (Image via Nvidia)
The Nvidia RTX 5070 is designed for 1440p gaming without compromises (Image via Nvidia)

While the RTX 5070 and 4090 can match each other with AI upscaling tech turned on, the cards are quite different in terms of the underlying hardware powering them.

Let's have a look at the specs sheets of either GPU before delving into the performance differences.

Specs comparison

The 5070 and 4090 are very different graphics cards in terms of their DNA and what they try to achieve. While the last-gen flagship is a high-end GPU with 16,384 CUDA cores, the fastest 24 GB GDDR6X video memory with over 1 TB/s bandwidth, and a whopping price tag of $1,599, the Blackwell offering is much more modest.

In terms of the underlying hardware, you get 6,144 CUDA cores, only slightly more than the last generation RTX 4070 Super. While the VRAM standard has been upgraded to GDDR7, it continues to be just 12 GB, which limits the memory bandwidth to just 536 GB/s.

The detailed specs sheets of either GPU are as follows:

SpecificationNvidia GeForce RTX 5070Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090
ArchitectureBlackwellAda Lovelace
CUDA Cores6,14416,384
Base Clock Speed2.16 GHz2.23 GHz
Boost Clock Speed2.51 GHz2.52 GHz
Memory12 GB GDDR724 GB GDDR6X
Memory Interface192-bit384-bit
Memory Bandwidth532.6 GB/s1.01 TB/s
Total Graphics Power (TGP)250W450W
DLSS SupportDLSS 4 with Multi-Frame GenerationDLSS 3
Price at Launch$549$1,599
Release DateFebruary 2025October 2022
Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 4090 continues to be a behemoth in the latest titles
The Nvidia RTX 4090 continues to be a behemoth in the latest titles (Image via Nvidia)

With AI upscaling turned off, the RTX 5070 takes a back seat, as expected. The performance gap is pretty large. If you're playing at 4K, it can make all the difference between playable and unplayable. The 70-class card can still reliably pull off 1440p without major performance hiccups, easing things for gamers.

Below is a look at the frame rate numbers achieved by either GPU in some of the latest video games. They have been sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.


Nvidia RTX 5070Nvidia RTX 4090
Alan Wake 235 FPS62 FPS
Microsoft Flight Simulator 202471 FPS121 FPS
Cyberpunk 207774 FPS123 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2114 FPS184 FPS
Ghost of Tsushima72 FPS127 FPS
Horizon Forbidden West97 FPS143 FPS
Kingdom Come Deliverance 273 FPS120 FPS
Forza Horizon 5140 FPS196 FPS
God of War: Ragnarok129 FPS214 FPS
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 264 FPS95 FPS
On average, the RTX 5070 is about 40% to 77% slower than the RTX 4090 across various games. However, the GPU still holds its ground and delivers comfortable performance at native resolutions effortlessly. This makes it a worthwhile purchase for 1440p gamers.

With frame generation turned on, however, the story flips on its head. The 5070 comes out on top with DLSS set 4x (for every real frame, AI generates four more frames to effectively multiply the frame rates by 2x-3x). Below is the performance you can expect.

Nvidia RTX 5070Nvidia RTX 4090
Alan Wake 2 w/ FG116 FPS (+231.43%)112 FPS (+80.65%)
Cyberpunk 2077 w/ FG207 FPS (+179.73%)202 FPS (+64.23%)
With frame generation turned on, the 5070 delivers about 5-6 FPS more than the last-gen flagship, which can be pretty surprising given that the native hardware powering the Blackwell card is way slower.

Read more: Nvidia RTX 5090 vs RTX 4090

Overall, both the RTX 5070 and RTX 4090 are some of the fastest GPUs in the market and are designed to handle the latest titles with little to no performance hiccups. However, the new 70-class card is much slower when it comes to raw rasterization performance.

Nevertheless, most gamers won't be able to tell the difference between DLSS-enhanced and native anyway (that's how good the AI has gotten). The major hindrance remains the small library that supports the latest DLSS 4 tech.

Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into machine learning in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
