Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 3070: Which one should you buy for midrange gaming?

The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti was launched on April 15, 2025, as the latest midrange GPU for the PC gaming market. It is expected to bring higher performance than its predecessor, RTX 4060 Ti.
The new GPU also has support for DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Gen (MFG) technology, which can quadruple the framerates in supported titles. Traditionally, 60 and 70-class graphics cards are known for their fantastic price-to-performance ratio, which makes us wonder how the 5060 Ti compares to the RTX 3070.
Well, let's compare the two GPUs and find out which delivers the best price-to-performance ratio.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 3070
The RTX 5060 Ti is based on the new Blackwell architecture, while the older RTX 3070 is built on the aging Ampere architecture. Can the former GPU with newer Blackwell architecture beat the previous price-to-performance champion, RTX 3070? Let's find out.
Specs comparison
Here are the specs of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 3070:
Performance comparison
At first glance, the RTX 3070 seems to be the better GPU since it has higher shader cores, Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), and Raster Operation Pipelines (ROPs). However, the RTX 5060 Ti is built on the modern Blackwell architecture, which has several improvements over the older Ampere architecture.
Furthermore, it has significantly higher base and boost clock speeds. It also boasts slightly higher memory bandwidth and is built on a more advanced 5nm node. Therefore, the new RTX GPU will likely match or even beat the aging RTX 3070.
After all, the RTX 5060 Ti will be faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4060 Ti, which was already quite close to the performance of the RTX 3070. Therefore, the 5060 Ti should close the gap and beat the RTX 3070 once and for all.
Besides, the RTX 5060 Ti's DLSS 4 MFG can also quadruple the framerates in supported games, which will lead to smoother visuals.
Price comparison
The RTX 5060 Ti costs $379 for the 8GB model, while the 16GB model costs $429. On the other hand, the RTX 3070 currently costs around $550 to $600, which completely destroyed its previous price-to-performance status.
Not only the 8GB, but also the 16GB variant of the 5060 Ti is cheaper than the RTX 3070, which only has 8GB memory.
Final thoughts on Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 3070
The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti will either match the RTX 3070 or beat it, depending on the games. If you utilize the DLSS 4 MFG technology, the former GPU will deliver about 3-4 times more performance than the latter. The 5060 Ti is also cheaper in both its 8GB and 16GB variants.
Therefore, it's the better GPU choice out of the two.
