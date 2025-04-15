Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4060 Ti: Which one should you buy in 2025?

Nvidia just launched the new RTX 5060 Ti, which is a direct successor to the RTX 4060 Ti. The new GPU should have more performance in both games and professional applications. Also, according to Nvidia, the RTX 5060 Ti has new technologies like DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation to bring higher framerates in supported games.
In this article, we will compare this two GPUs and see if the RTX 5060 Ti can deliver a performance worthy of its title.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4060 Ti
With the RTX 5060 Ti, Nvidia promises a definite performance improvement over its predecessor.
However, it remains to be seen exactly how much performance the new GPU brings. But before we begin comparing the two, let's take a look at their specs.
Specs comparison
Here are the specs of the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4060 Ti:
Performance comparison
The RTX 5060 Ti has 5.8% higher CUDA cores, but a whopping 69.4% increase in memory bandwidth. In total, this should lead to atleast 10-20% improvements in game performance.
Price comparison
The Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti has launched at $379 for the 8GB model and $429 for the 16GB model.
On the other hand, the older RTX 4060 Ti launched at $399 for the 8GB model and $499 for the 16GB model. Currently, the average price is $459 for 8GB and $550 for 16GB. Therefore, the new RTX 5060 Ti is actually cheaper and should have more performance. It also has newer features like DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation.
Final thoughts on Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs RTX 4060 Ti
The new Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti should not only be more powerful than the 4060 Ti, but also cheaper. It also has new features like DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation, which can further boost performance in supported titles.
Therefore, the new RTX 5060 Ti is the better GPU out of the two. A 10-20% performance improvement would not bad.
However, the RTX 4060 Ti was launched two years ago. Therefore, we are hoping the new RTX 5060 Ti would bring significantly more performance than that, but it remains to be seen.
Also read: Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT: Which is the better gaming GPU?